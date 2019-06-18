US deploys 1000 more troops to Middle East, citing ‘hostile behavior’ from Iran
The United States said Monday it has approved the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, against the backdrop of soaring tensions with Iran.
Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a statement that the troops were being sent “for defensive purposes to address air, naval, and ground-based threats in the Middle East.”
“The recent Iranian attacks validate the reliable, credible intelligence we have received on hostile behaviour by Iranian forces and their proxy groups that threaten United States personnel and interests across the region,” Shanahan said.
The US has blamed Iran for last week’s attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a charge Tehran has denied as “baseless.”
“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran,” the statement said, adding that the deployment aimed “to ensure the safety and welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region and to protect our national interests.”
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated ever since the US quit a multi-nation nuclear deal with Iran.
Washington has imposed crippling sanctions, bolstered its military presence in the region and blacklisted Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.
China warns US against opening Mideast ‘Pandora’s box’
China on Tuesday warned against opening a "Pandora's box" in the Middle East after the United States announced the deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the region amid escalating tensions with Iran.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi also urged Tehran to not abandon the nuclear agreement "so easily" after Iran said it would exceed its uranium stockpile limit if world powers fail to fulfil their commitments under the agreement in 10 days.
The United States ratcheted up pressure on Iran Monday, announcing the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East and producing new photographs it said showed Tehran was behind an attack on a tanker ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.
Anger in India as lychee-linked brain fever kills 103 children
Angry protests erupted in one of India's poorest states Tuesday over the deaths of more than 100 children from a mysterious brain fever potentially linked to lychees.
So far this month 103 children, mostly under 10 and malnourished, have died from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the Muzaffarpur area of the eastern state of Bihar.
The toll may rise with dozens more children undergoing treatment in packed hospital wards, where television pictures showed several children to a bed.