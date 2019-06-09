US embassies worldwide defy Trump’s State Department by flying rainbow flags for Pride Month

U.S. embassies across the globe are flying rainbow flags in honor of Pride Month, despite the State Department’s refusal to grant permission for embassies to display their support of the LGBTQ community.

The State Department under President Donald Trump denied diplomats’ request to fly rainbow flags in June. That move is a reversal from President Barack Obama’s State Department, and also a reversal from last year when, as Time notes, “all requests to fly pride flags on embassy flagpoles were approved by the State Department.” According to the Washington Post, the policy changed when Mike Pompeo was confirmed as Secretary of State.

Despite the lack of approval, U.S. embassies in New Delhi, India, Seoul, South Korea and Chennai, India are all flying the rainbow flag. Additionally, Time reports, “the website of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna featured a photo of the Pride flag hanging below the American flag from International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in May.”

The United States Embassy in New Delhi is lit up in #Pride colors to celebrate #PrideMonth. #LGBTPrideMonth pic.twitter.com/v6gxzAps8a — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) June 4, 2019

U.S. embassies worldwide are also honoring Pride Month on social media, including a post by U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry which features himself and the embassy staff holding rainbow-colored letters that spell “Pride 19.”