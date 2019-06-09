Quantcast
Connect with us

US embassies worldwide defy Trump’s State Department by flying rainbow flags for Pride Month

Published

1 hour ago

on

U.S. embassies across the globe are flying rainbow flags in honor of Pride Month, despite the State Department’s refusal to grant permission for embassies to display their support of the LGBTQ community.

The State Department under President Donald Trump denied diplomats’ request to fly rainbow flags in June. That move is a reversal from President Barack Obama’s State Department, and also a reversal from last year when, as Time notes, “all requests to fly pride flags on embassy flagpoles were approved by the State Department.” According to the Washington Post, the policy changed when Mike Pompeo was confirmed as Secretary of State.

Despite the lack of approval, U.S. embassies in New Delhi, India, Seoul, South Korea and Chennai, India are all flying the rainbow flag. Additionally, Time reports, “the website of the U.S. Embassy in Vienna featured a photo of the Pride flag hanging below the American flag from International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in May.”

U.S. embassies worldwide are also honoring Pride Month on social media, including a post by U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry which features himself and the embassy staff holding rainbow-colored letters that spell “Pride 19.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US embassies worldwide defy Trump’s State Department by flying rainbow flags for Pride Month

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

U.S. embassies across the globe are flying rainbow flags in honor of Pride Month, despite the State Department’s refusal to grant permission for embassies to display their support of the LGBTQ community.

The State Department under President Donald Trump denied diplomats’ request to fly rainbow flags in June. That move is a reversal from President Barack Obama’s State Department, and also a reversal from last year when, as Time notes, “all requests to fly pride flags on embassy flagpoles were approved by the State Department.” According to the Washington Post, the policy changed when Mike Pompeo was confirmed as Secretary of State.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

NBC analyst accuses Trump family of ‘insider’ trading with early knowledge of Trump’s market-moving tweets

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

NBC's Howard Fineman over the weekend asserted that President Donald Trump's family is guilty of using early knowledge of the president's tweets to make money in the stock market.

Fineman made the accusation in a tweet on Sunday.

"My twitter feed is asking a legitimate question: are @realDonaldTrump’s businesses and family profiting from insider knowledge of his pending — market-moving — tweets, comments and bargaining stands?" Fineman wrote.

Fineman added: "My guess would be yes. The real questions are: who is doing it for him and how?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Women prosecutors set male lawmakers straight in blunt op-ed: We won’t enforce your anti-abortion laws

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

In a very blunt op-ed piece for the Washington Post, a current female district attorney from North Carolina and a Commonwealth Attorney in Virginia drew a line in the sand for anti-choice lawmakers by informing them that they will make the judgement on whether they will comply with the draconian abortion laws that are being passed by conservative legislatures.

Under a headline, "We are prosecutors. We will use our discretion on new antiabortion laws," Satana Deberry a district attorney of Durham County, N.C. Stephanie Morales is the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Portsmouth, Va. and Miriam Aroni Krinsky, the executive director of Fair and Just Prosecution stated their case.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]