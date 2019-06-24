US Fed like a ‘stubborn child’: Trump
US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying the central bank’s reluctance to cut interest rates was standing in the way of blowout economic expansion.
The Fed last week left benchmark US lending rates untouched but signaled it could ease them soon if the economic outlook deteriorates.
“Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing… we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history,” Trump tweeted, arguing that lower rates would have driven GDP growth rates as high as five percent.
“Now they stick, like a stubborn child when we need rate cuts & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!”
Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a rate cut, saying persistent trade friction and slowing global growth, among other factors, had “strengthened” the case for looser monetary policy.
A single member of the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee pushed for an immediate cut to help preserve the economic expansion.
But Powell insisted on the central bank’s political independence, brushing aside news reports that Trump had considered demoting him. He has maintained that central bankers pay no attention to political pressure.
After raising interest rates nine times since 2015, gradually emerging from a decade of ultra-low rates in the aftermath of the Great Recession, policymakers have signaled a shift in course, with their next move likely to be a cut.
Meanwhile, the US economy has given off mixed signals: Surveys of consumer confidence and business activity are running hot, unemployment is still near 50-year lows, and consumer spending has been strong in recent months.
But growth in the second quarter could be about half the pace of the first, manufacturing has continued to weaken and business investment has declined.
And Trump’s threat to jack up tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods threatens to send shockwaves through the global economy.
‘Somebody is going to die’: Lawyer horrified after witnessing chaos, illness and danger at migrant child jail in Texas
Outrage is mounting over a shocking Associated Press report published late last week revealing that at least 250 migrant infants, children and teenagers have been locked up for nearly a month without adequate food, water or sanitation at a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, near the city of El Paso. Lawyers who visited the facility described a scene of chaos and sickness, with children unable to shower or change into clean clothes for weeks on end. The AP report came the same week that the Trump administration argued in federal court that the government is not required to provide toothbrushes, soap or beds to children detained at the border, and as other reports found similarly squalid conditions at a number of immigration jails. We speak with Warren Binford, a lawyer who interviewed children detained at the Clint, Texas, facility.
White men caught on camera brutally beating black Oklahoma man while yelling the N-word
Two white men over the weekend were caught on camera brutally beating a black man and his friend while yelling racial slurs.
Local news station KFOR reports that Shawn Carolina of Shawnee, Oklahoma this weekend was in the parking lot of the local Bricktown Brewery, where he had just finished having drinks with a friend.
In the parking lot, the two men were confronted by two other men who had been in the brewery with them. The two men proceeded to viciously beat Carolina and his friend -- and as they walked away from them, one of them shouted out, "You're dead, n*gger!"
Here’s the single most disturbing revelation in the leaked Trump administration vetting documents
The chaos that characterized the incoming Trump administration in late 2016 and early 2017 is vividly illustrated in a bombshell report by Axios, which has obtained an abundance of leaked vetting documents from the transition to the Trump administration. And the documents offer insights on everyone from Gen. David Petraeus to former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
The document on Petraeus shows the general in a positive light. Petraeus was considered for two different positions: secretary of state and national security adviser. But there was a red flag with Petraeus: the vetting document states, “Petraeus is opposed to torture” — which speaks well of him but evidently, was considered problematic by the transition team.