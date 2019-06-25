US kicks off Mideast plan, with Palestinians boycotting
After a wait of two and a half years, the US administration is launching its Middle East peace plan Tuesday — with an economic initiative that the Palestinians are boycotting.
For this most unconventional of US presidents, Donald Trump’s Middle East peace-making bid is unlike decades of previous US attempts.
There is no talk of land swaps, a Palestinian state or other political issues that have vexed diplomats for decades.
The Trump administration says it will get to the political issues later.
For now, its plan will open over cocktails and dinner Tuesday evening in Bahrain at an intimate two-day “economic workshop” at a luxury hotel overlooking the Gulf.
Led by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, the “Peace to Prosperity” framework dangles the prospect of $50 billion of investment in the Palestinian territories and neighbouring Arab countries over 10 years.
Listing a slew of projects to develop roads, border crossings, power generation and tourism, the framework sets an optimistic goal of creating one million Palestinian jobs.
But the Palestinian Authority and its rival Hamas have both denounced the initiative, saying it amounts to a bid by the unabashedly pro-Israel Trump to buy them off in return for not enjoying their own state.
“For America to turn the whole cause from a political issue into an economic one, we cannot accept this,” Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Sunday.
Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in the occupied West Bank on Monday to denounce the conference.
Near Hebron, demonstrators burned pictures of Trump and the king of Bahrain.
They sat around a coffin that read, “No to the deal of the century”, a derogatory phrase for the US president’s ambitions in the Middle East.
– Trump support for Israel –
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cast the Palestinians’ stance as a sign that they are not serious about peace.
“I don’t understand how the Palestinians rejected the plan even before knowing what it contained,” Netanyahu said.
The right-wing Israeli leader has spoken in recent months of annexing parts of the West Bank, a move that could effectively close Palestinian hopes of their own state.
The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has said that Washington could accept the annexation and the Trump administration has hinted that its political plan will not mention a Palestinian state — a sharp shift from the goal of years of US diplomacy.
Trump has already taken landmark steps to support Israel including recognising bitterly contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and Kushner is a family friend of Netanyahu.
Most European allies of the United States, uneasy about the Trump administration’s hawkish instincts, are staying away from Bahrain.
In attendance will be oil-rich Gulf Arab states, who would be expected to pick up the tab for the massive Palestinian investment if the plan succeeds.
Jordan and Egypt, the only two Arab nations to have signed peace deals with Israel, will also send mid-level officials.
However, Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman Sufyan al-Qudah insisted that “no economic proposal could replace a political solution that ends the occupation” of Palestinian territories by Israel.
– Success in ‘failure’? –
Gulf Arab rulers have increasingly found common cause with Israel due to their shared hostility to Iran, reinforced by rising friction between Tehran and Washington.
In an apparently unprecedented step, a handful of Israeli journalists invited by the White House are flying openly to Bahrain.
Most Arab nations ban Israeli citizens unless they enter on other passports, although Bahrain — whose Sunni rulers have especially tense relations with Iran — is comparatively open to Israel.
Other prominent figures due to take part in the Bahrain conference are International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, World Bank President David Malpass and former British prime minister Tony Blair.
Richard LeBaron, a former US diplomat in the Middle East, said that the Trump administration fully expected that the Palestinians would stay away.
But Bahrain allows Kushner to portray Palestinian leaders as not caring about their own people as he keeps advancing Israeli interests, said LeBaron, now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank.
“The ‘failure’ of the Manama workshop will be success for the Trump strategy,” he wrote in an analysis.
“It will permit Kushner and his colleagues to claim that they tried their best to address the situation and allow them to blame others for not cooperating.”
FedEx sues US government over shipment restrictions
American logistics giant FedEx sued the US government on Monday, saying Washington's restrictions on exports and imports due to growing trade disputes and sanctions created an "impossible burden" for delivery firms.
The announcement of the lawsuit comes as Beijing and Washington face off in a trade war that has seen both sides exchange steep tariffs on hundreds of billions in exports.
The US has also sought to bar Chinese telecom giant Huawei from the American market and limit its ability to purchase US technology.
A statement by the delivery firm said the restrictions placed "an unreasonable burden on FedEx to police the millions of shipments that transit our network every day" or face heavy fines.
2020 Election
New report targets 15 House Democrats who ‘deserve’ progressive primary challengers
As progressive candidates continue to announce their intentions to oust corporate Democrats, a new report names 15 House Democrats to unseat in primary challenges.
Published Monday by the left-leaning group RootsAction, the new report is entitled Bad Blues: Some of the House Democrats Who Deserve to Be 'Primaried.'
The list, the report notes, "is by no means exhaustive—only illustrative."
"There may well be a Democratic member of Congress near you not included here who serves corporate interests more than majority interests, or has simply grown tired or complacent in the never-ending struggles for social, racial, and economic justice as well as environmental sanity and peace," the report notes. "Perhaps you live in a district where voters are ready to be inspired by a progressive primary candidate because the Democrat in Congress is not up to the job."
‘A true public health emergency’: 70+ medical groups sound alarm on climate crisis
Groups lay out action agenda to advance climate solutions and strengthen resiliency
Scores of medical groups on Monday called the climate crisis "a health emergency" and laid out what they framed as a blueprint for the public and private sector to take swift action.
The agenda is signed by over 70 groups, including the American Medical Association, American Heart Association, Physicians for Social Responsibility, and the National Association of Social Workers.