US Navy helping two tankers hit in suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman
Two oil tankers were hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman and the crews have been evacuated, shipping firms and industry sources said on Thursday, a month after a similar incident in which four tankers in the region were struck.
The Bahrain-based US Navy Fifth Fleet said it was assisting the tankers after receiving distress calls following “reported attacks”. The United KingdomMaritime Trade Operations, part of the Royal Navy, said it was investigating.
Details of the incident were not immediately clear, but one operator said it suspected its ship had been hit by a torpedo. Another shipping firm said its vessel was on fire in the Gulf of Oman.
Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that Iran’s navy had rescued 44 crew members from the tankers, and had transferred them to the port of Jask.
Oil prices surged by 4 percent after the report that has stoked tensions in the region that have already been heightened by attacks last month on Gulf oil assets amid a dispute between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
The Gulf of Oman lies at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a major strategic waterway through which a fifth of global oil consumption passes from Middle East producers.
‘A risk to oil supplies and regional security’
There was no immediate confirmation from authorities in Oman or the United Arab Emirates, in whose territorial waters four tankers were hit last month. An investigation said limpet mines were used. US and Saudi officials blamed Iran for the May attack, a charge Tehran has denied.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have said the attacks on oil assets in the Gulf posed a risk to global oil supplies and regional security.
On Thursday Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said tanker Kokuka Courageous was damaged in a “suspected attack” that breached the hull above the water line while on passage from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.
“The ship is safely afloat,” it said in a statement.
Taiwan’s CPC said tanker Front Altair, carrying 75,000 tonnes of naptha, was “suspected of being hit by a torpedo” around 0400 GMT. Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data showed the Front Altair, an Aframax vessel owned by Norway’s Frontline, had loaded naphtha, a petrochemical feedstock, and was in waters between Oman and Iran, carrying its cargo from Ruwais in the UAE to aiwan.
Frontline said its vessel was on fire in the Gulf of Oman.
The sources said crews from both vessels, which they had said had been struck in international waters, had been safely evacuated.
One shipping broker said there had been an explosion “suspected from an outside attack” that may have involved a magnetic mine on the Kokuka.
“All crew safely abandoned the vessel and were picked up by Vessel Coastal Ace. Kokuka Courageous is adrift without any crew on board,” the source said.
Another source said the Front Altair reported a fire caused by a “surface attack” and that the crew had been picked up by nearby vessel Hyundai Dubai.
Panicky Fox & Friends hosts beg Trump to walk back invitation for foreign meddling in 2020 election
President Donald Trump stated that he would be willing to accept foreign assistance to his re-election campaign, and "Fox & Friends" hosts explained how he could walk back those remarks -- possibly on an appearance on his favorite show.
The president told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he didn't consider foreign assistance to be wrong, after insisting for two years that he didn't accept Russian aid in 2016, and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade mapped out to his most famous viewer what was wrong about those remarks.
"Put it this way -- nothing is free in this world," Kilmeade said. "You don't want a foreign government or foreign entity giving you information because they will want something back. If anybody knows that it is the president. There is no free lunch. If someone wants information, then they're going to want influence. I think the president has to clarify that."
UK minister signs US bid to extradite Assange
Britain's interior minister said Thursday he had certified the US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage grounds in a procedural move that opens the way for a court battle.
The US Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday that it had submitted a formal extradition request. British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he signed it on Wednesday.The final decision on whether Assange can be extradited will rest with the courts. The next hearing in the Australian former computer hacker's case is on Friday.
The 47-year-old had been sheltering in Ecuador's embassy in London for seven years until his arrest on April 11 when Quito finally withdrew his asylum.
NASA renames street for ‘hidden’ black women mathematicians
NASA has renamed the street outside its Washington headquarters to honor three black female mathematicians whose pioneering work on the agency's early space program was chronicled in the film "Hidden Figures".
Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson provided pivotal contributions to space flight research from the 1940s through to the 1960s, when the United States first sent men to orbit and then walk on the Moon.
Despite their achievements, all three had to confront the racial segregation of the era.
They were among dozens of African-Americans, both male and female, who worked as mathematicians and physicists for the US space program, even as they were forced to use separate bathrooms from whites, and were barred from the same restaurants and schools frequented by whites.