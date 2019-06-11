US states sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile deal: reports
At least 10 US states are moving to block a merger between mobile phone companies Sprint and T-Mobile, media reports said Tuesday.
State authorities led by New York Attorney General Letitia James will file a lawsuit as soon as Tuesday to kill the proposed $26 billion merger, according to the reports.
James has scheduled a press conference at 1700 GMT in New York. Her office did not immediately respond to a query from AFP.
Shares of Sprint tumbled 7.2 percent to $6.49 in late-morning trading, while T-Mobile shed 2.4 percent to $74.87.
T-Mobile and Sprint are respectively the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers in the United States with a combined 131 million subscribers, bringing a merged company closer to the top two companies, Verizon and AT&T.
Sprint, majority owned by Japan’s SoftBank, and T-Mobile, a unit of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, have said the deal is needed to compete in developing the next-generation 5G network.
The companies have agreed not to raise rates for three years and will divest from the Sprint subsidiary Boost Mobile.
But consumer advocates have argued that permitting the merger would lead to higher prices throughout the industry.
The Federal Trade Commission approved the transaction last month with conditions, but the Justice Department is still reviewing the deal.
Clooney urges action on Sudan generals’ assets
Hollywood star and activist George Clooney on Tuesday urged the international community to go after illicit money from Sudan, voicing hope that financial pressure would change the calculus for generals who violently put down pro-democracy protests.
Clooney -- a longtime campaigner for human rights in Sudan's western region of Darfur -- noted that the notorious Janjaweed militias were involved both in abuses in Darfur and in putting down demonstrations last week.
Dozens were killed when paramilitary forces forcibly dispersed a weeks-long sit-in outside the headquarters of the army, which had deposed veteran leader Omar al-Bashir but balked at protesters' persistent demands for a prompt transition to civilian rule.
Kosovo decorates Bill Clinton with a ‘freedom medal’
Kosovo decorated former US president Bill Clinton with an "Order of Freedom" medal on Tuesday in gratitude for his support for the former Serbian province as it cleaved away from Belgrade 20 years ago this week.
As president, Clinton ordered US troops to join the 1999 NATO intervention that ultimately ousted Serb forces from Kosovo, where they had been battling ethnic Albanian rebels.
The move has made him a hero in Pristina, where he landed Tuesday ahead of the 20th anniversary of June 12 -- the day when NATO troops entered Kosovo and the war was over.
Fox News reporter startled by Trump’s Biden-bashing rant: I asked him a question and he just went off
Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts on Tuesday said President Donald Trump "just went off" after he asked a question about his potential 2020 rival, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
“You’d think it’s already down to the general election in a two-person race, because Joe Biden in a speech later on today — which we’ve got an advanced copy of the comments of what he will say in the speech — he really takes on President Trump as if they are running head-to-head in the general election," he said.
“And today on the South Lawn, as the president was leaving for Iowa himself where he will give a speech on renewable energies and then do a campaign style event tonight, I asked the question, Joe Biden is going to say in the speech that you and your policies represent an existential threat to this nation," Roberts continued.