Utah cop pulls gun on black child playing in his grandparents’ yard
Police in Utah reportedly drew a gun on a 10-year-old black child and his mother is demanding an investigation, reports WIVB.
Jerri Hrubes claimed she saw a white Woods Cross officer pull his gun on her son, DJ Hrubes, playing by himself in his grandparents’ yard.
“I was just playing, running,” DJ told Fox13. “He pulled a gun out and I had to do this and I laid down, like this.”
He didn’t have any suspicious looking objects, yet officers told him to hit the ground. When DJ asked why, the officer allegedly told him not to ask any questions.
Hrubes, who is white, said when she saw what happened, she tried to intervene, informing the officer that her son was a child: “What are you doing? This is a 10-year-old child,” Hrubbs said.
Her son is mentally delayed and can’t see well. After Hrubes reported the incident, the officer came back to the house to say sorry. The boy forgave him. But his parents worry that as a black child he’s not safe in her parents’ predominantly white community.
“I support all police officers. I see good in them,” Hrubes said. “But, I do not support putting a child of 10-years-old at gunpoint with no explanation. . . Does he look like he’s 30? Does he look like he’s 18? No.”
Research has shown that black children are frequently viewed as older and more dangerous than white.
Bill Barr’s interpretation of this particular part of the Constitution is key to understanding his motives
The New York Times on Monday published a deep-dive into the legal and political career of William Barr, purporting to show that Trump’s attorney general “is neither as apolitical as his defenders claim, nor as partisan as his detractors fear.” But the article also describes Barr’s deference to Article II of the U.S. Constitution, providing a number of examples related to the attorney general’s long-held belief in presidential powers — and effectively undermining claims he’s not as partisan as critics claim.
From hiding, ex-Vatican envoy accuses pope of ‘blatantly lying’
A longtime Vatican dissident broke months of silence Monday to accuse Pope Francis of "blatantly lying" in denying knowledge of the sexual abuse allegations against a now-defrocked American cardinal.
Retired Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano told the Washington Post in a series of emails that Francis and his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI must come clean about what they knew of ex-Washington archbishop Theodore McCarrick's alleged decades of abuse.
Vigano said it is "immensely sad" that Francis was "blatantly lying to the whole world to cover up his wicked deeds" in allegedly protecting McCarrick.
The charter school ‘dumpster fire’ in Pennsylvania provides an important lesson for 2020 Democratic candidates
Charter schools have finally broken into the national political dialogue, with presidential candidates in the Democratic Party proclaiming their stances on these schools. But a national debate about charters and “school choice” will be an exercise in empty rhetoric unless the candidates’ views are grounded in the real consequences of how charter schools and school choice affect communities.
Although much of the debate is stuck to a bumper sticker message about the need for families to have a choice to attend charter schools, few if any candidates seem willing to acknowledge providing families with an option to choose charters can come with considerable costs to everyone else in the community.