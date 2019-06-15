Utah Republican is in deep trouble after trying to defend Trump’s breaking of the law

President Donald Trump’s poor standing in Utah could cause big electoral problems for one of his loudest defenders in the state.

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) said Trump would be “foolish” if he did not illegally accept election help from foreign adversaries.

On Saturday, Stewart was blasted by former CIA officer Evan McMullin.

McMullin was born in Provo, attended Brigham Young University, is Mormon and a also prominent conservative critic of Trump.

In 2016, McMullin ran against Trump as an Independent and received 21.3 percent of the vote in Utah during the general election. Trump also had problems in Utah during the Republican primary, receiving only 14 percent of the vote.

“Accepting campaign assistance from a foreign government is a violation of federal laws essential to the integrity of our elections,” McMullin reminded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chris Stewart has abandoned his principles and freedom’s cause in his defense of the president’s lawlessness. He’s forgotten what and who he serves,” he continued.

Stewart went on to ask if Stewart would break the law as Trump suggested.

“Would you accept foreign assistance in your next campaign, Rep Chris Stewart?” he asked publicly on Twitter.

McMullin isn’t the only conservative in Utah angry about Trump’s violation of election law, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) also blasted Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of publication, Stewart had not answered McMullin’s question about whether he would break federal law to get re-elected.

If McMullin were to challenge Stewart in the 2020 elections, he would have until the third Thursday in March to file for office.

Accepting campaign assistance from a foreign government is a violation of federal laws essential to the integrity of our elections. Chris Stewart has abandoned his principles and freedom's cause in his defense of the president's lawlessness. He's forgotten what and who he serves. https://t.co/0yZiRZD4pU — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) June 15, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT