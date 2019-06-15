‘Veto the Cheato’: Americans gathered nationwide for #ImpeachTrump rallies

Frustrated Americans on Saturday attended #ImpeachTrump rallies from coast-to-coast.

The rallies were organized by MoveOn, Indivisible, Democracy for America, the Women’s March, Credo and other progressive organizations.

Over 140 events were held nationwide.

Many attendees took the time to create hand-made protest signs, while others held printed banners.

One sign read “super callous fragile racist sexist Nazi POTUS.” And predicted “Trump will lie about this.”

At Seal Beach in Orange County, California, people spelled out “Impeach” on the beach.

Here are some of the images from the “Impeach Trump” rallies:

Former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman speaking on the importance of impeachment, and urging us to tell our friends and everyone we know that we all must demand our representatives to begin impeachment. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow #ImpeachmentNOW #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/7FItYVJhUI — Brooke Pierce (@BPie7) June 15, 2019

Gene Williams, 62, is a retired sheet metal worker who helped organize the #impeachtrump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building. He started organizing because he felt he couldn’t let his friends “shoulder all the load anymore” @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/CL5Ys5rmaR — Josh Rosen (@tweetjoshrosen) June 15, 2019