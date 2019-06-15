‘Veto the Cheato’: Americans gathered nationwide for #ImpeachTrump rallies
Frustrated Americans on Saturday attended #ImpeachTrump rallies from coast-to-coast.
The rallies were organized by MoveOn, Indivisible, Democracy for America, the Women’s March, Credo and other progressive organizations.
Over 140 events were held nationwide.
Many attendees took the time to create hand-made protest signs, while others held printed banners.
One sign read “super callous fragile racist sexist Nazi POTUS.” And predicted “Trump will lie about this.”
At Seal Beach in Orange County, California, people spelled out “Impeach” on the beach.
Here are some of the images from the “Impeach Trump” rallies:
Former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman speaking on the importance of impeachment, and urging us to tell our friends and everyone we know that we all must demand our representatives to begin impeachment. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow #ImpeachmentNOW #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/7FItYVJhUI
— Brooke Pierce (@BPie7) June 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
What a great way to kick off the day! #ImpeachTrump #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw #ImpeachmentInquiryNow #ImpeachOnTheBeach#SealBeach
Thanks to everyone who came out the morning! pic.twitter.com/qqzhl9yqiI
— IndivisibleCA48 (@IndivisibleCA48) June 15, 2019
Summer Impeachment Pop-Up !
Oakland, CA
Even the kids are into it!@by_the_ppl @MoveOn @Need2Impeach @IndivisibleEB #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/LDavoXdFyR
— Alameda4Impeachment 🍑 (@plsimpeach) June 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Starting #ImpeachTrump Rally on Boston Common #indivisible #MoveOn pic.twitter.com/SSjgONwWZ9
— Deb Paul (@DebbiecPaul) June 15, 2019
#ImpeachTrump
Protest today in #Vermont pic.twitter.com/KE9MdlJw4K
— kamcc71 #ImpeachTrump (@kamcc71) June 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Impeachment – Oakland Style
We Hella ❤️ Impeachment!#ImpeachTrump #ImpeachmentInquiryNow @by_the_ppl @MoveOn @IndivisibleEB pic.twitter.com/VRdCA9saxc
— Alameda4Impeachment 🍑 (@plsimpeach) June 15, 2019
Indivisible Impeachment Day of Action: Washington DC #HRIndivisible #ImpeachTrump @IndivisibleTeam @MoveOn pic.twitter.com/MKsk5cReMF
— HRIndivisible (@hr_indivisible) June 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
25th amendment now 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙 #ImpeachTrump #KCMO @MoveOn pic.twitter.com/B2BXdx7q4m
— Sarah (@SarahRachel84) June 15, 2019
Western Massachusetts wants to #ImpeachTrump now! #Northampton@MoveOn pic.twitter.com/rB9Cba9ITf
— Ruth Lehrer (@duckduckF) June 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
#LagunaWoodsResist group joins #ImpeachTrump protest at #Lagunabeach. @ocregister pic.twitter.com/n0ehWhbRiS
— Susan Goulding (@scgoulding) June 15, 2019
Pretty much says it all. #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/8ziFMwkLl8
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
At the Impeachment rally in #oakland with @IndivisibleEB @IndivisibleSF and @MoveOn loving this #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/dSAa5hIcDq
— Liz Douglas (@DizzyLizDouglas) June 15, 2019
#ImpeachTrump rally in Foley Square #NYC is underway now. pic.twitter.com/RVcLovJArY
— PWH3 🗽 (@PWH3) June 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Gene Williams, 62, is a retired sheet metal worker who helped organize the #impeachtrump rally outside the Wilshire Federal Building. He started organizing because he felt he couldn’t let his friends “shoulder all the load anymore” @ladailynews pic.twitter.com/CL5Ys5rmaR
— Josh Rosen (@tweetjoshrosen) June 15, 2019
#TBT to that time we delivered 10 million signatures to Congress calling on the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings.
On Saturday, June 15, we’re taking our call to the streets. Join us: https://t.co/vzJVM0hKG0 #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/IXn07SocVUADVERTISEMENT
— Women's March (@womensmarch) June 6, 2019
This is Nugget, here to represent Dogs Against Trump! #dogsoftwitter #ImpeachmentInquiryNow @MoveOn #ImpeachTrump #dogs pic.twitter.com/Ngli0XKKNx
— NastyWomen_NWGSD (@NWGSDPDX) June 15, 2019