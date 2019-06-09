Video catches white couple getting butt kicking on freeway after calling Latino family ‘beaners’

A fight broke out on highway 118 in Simi Valley, California after a white couple allegedly called a Latino family “beaners.”

According to a Twitter user with the handle @PattyMonstercx, her parents were cut off in traffic by the white couple.

An included video shows the white couple getting out of their SUV to confront Patty’s family. A fight soon breaks out, which the white couple appears to lose.

Members of the Latino family can be heard calling 911 emergency services before the video ends.

Read the tweets and watch the video below.

Here’s a video of my parents fucking up an ugly ass racist couple who were trying to cut my parents off, and referred to my parents as “beaners” on the off ramp of the 118 today pic.twitter.com/W7wgRpgbXy — Patty✨ (@PattyMonstercx) June 9, 2019

I love that my mom says “he hit me” & my dad says “you hit my woman?” And socks him lmao they’re so cute — Patty✨ (@PattyMonstercx) June 9, 2019

My dad literally says everyday that he’s going to be viral, so he’s beyond happy w the amount of views this got, THANKS FOR MAKING A KING HAPPY YALL — Patty✨ (@PattyMonstercx) June 9, 2019

Everyone talking shit about my youngest sister needs to STFU before I call my parentals on your asses lmao she’s a fucking kid & had my youngest brother in the car with her, leave her tf alone — Patty✨ (@PattyMonstercx) June 9, 2019