Video catches white couple getting butt kicking on freeway after calling Latino family ‘beaners’

Published

1 min ago

on

A fight broke out on highway 118 in Simi Valley, California after a white couple allegedly called a Latino family “beaners.”

According to a Twitter user with the handle @PattyMonstercx, her parents were cut off in traffic by the white couple.

An included video shows the white couple getting out of their SUV to confront Patty’s family. A fight soon breaks out, which the white couple appears to lose.

Members of the Latino family can be heard calling 911 emergency services before the video ends.

Read the tweets and watch the video below.

