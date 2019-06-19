Video of bear cub being stoned to death in Iran sparks outcry

A video of a bear cub being stoned to death by villagers in Iran has sparked horror and prompted police action after it was posted online on June 16

In the video, taken in a forest in Mazandaran Province in northern Iran, around a dozen men are seen throwing stones at the cub, which appears to be in a state of shock. A woman can be heard calling for the group to stop. Later, some of the men are seen tying a cord around the unconscious bear and dragging it to the side of a road.

The video quickly went viral, and many online users began searching for the perpetrators.

A screenshot from the video.

“There are images that I will never forget and that make me ashamed even though I wasn’t there,” one Twitter user wrote. “This image of the bear being stoned is one of them. The image of him alone will stay with me forever.”

Due to the violent nature of the video, the France 24 Observers is only publishing screenshots.

“A woman tried to stop them”

Hor Mansouri, an environmental activist from Mazandaran, spoke with several people who witnessed the scene.

On June 15, a two-year-old bear cub and its mother were wandering near the village of Daraseleh when the cub tumbled down the side of the mountain and ended up on the road. That’s why the bear cub seems to be in a state of shock and doesn’t move in the video.

People started to gather around and attack the cub. They wanted to take the body but the woman you hear in the video and a few others stopped them. Some of the locals also called forest rangers to come and help the cub. It was still alive when they arrived. They brought it to Sari, the capital of Mazandaran, but the cub died in the night from hemorrhaging and serious head wounds.