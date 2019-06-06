Voicemail from Trump attorney reveals possible obstruction of justice: CNN

A voicemail is being released that reveals one of the examples of obstruction of justice.

The voicemail came from John Dowd, President Donald Trump’s attorney and was to Michael Flynn’s lawyers.

Thursday, Flynn fired his lawyers, which prompted some to wonder if this was an indication that he was going to either make a deal or change his legal strategy entirely.

Dowd asks for a “heads up” if Flynn’s lawyers intend to hand over any information to give Dowd a “heads up.”

Dowd says in the voicemail that they should remember what all they said they were working for on the Trump team. He reminded the lawyers how the president “feels” about Flynn.

Dowd accused the Justice Department of releasing the voicemail to “smear him.”

Listen to the voicemail below: