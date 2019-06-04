Quantcast
Washington Post analyst begs for someone to explain the Constitution to Trump so he’ll stop humiliating himself

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has shown a stupendous ignorance when it comes to the Constitution and how Congress works. One Washington Post analyst is begging for someone to give him information that he can retain and comprehend how the United States operates.

“He’s new at government,” former Speaker Paul Ryan said six months after Trump took office. “Therefore I think he’s learning as he goes.”

While the United States has yet to have a president doing “on the job training” when it involves the way the government works, Trump seemed eager to be the pioneer.

“In response to the House passing a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill Monday, Trump quickly tweeted his satisfaction and noted that ‘now we will get it done in the Senate,'” cited Aaron Blake for the Post. “Except the Senate had already passed the bill, something Trump himself acknowledged in a tweet.” Trump or his staff then deleted the tweet to save him from the humiliation.

It’s one of many off-hand comments or policy proposals that Trump seems to be confused about. Blake cited Trump’s decision to get rid of “birthright citizenship” with an executive order. It’s a Constitutional amendment. Still, though, it’s unclear if Trump understands what that means.

Last March, Trump told Congress he wanted a line-item veto, which was ruled unconstitutional.

One of Trump’s favorite gripes he’s said he intends to fix is to “open up libel laws,” seeming ignorant of what the libel laws actually are and that they largely differ from state to state.

“Trump has also sought to bend the Constitution’s impeachment clause to his will,” Blake wrote. “He has repeatedly argued that the lack of an actual crime in the Russia investigation would exempt him from impeachment, even though the Constitution’s ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ is generally not understood to mean actual crimes.”

Trump even proposed going to the Supreme Court to block his impeachment because he said he couldn’t imagine they’d allow it to happen. That was just one incident in a long line that shows evidence that the president may not know how the three branches of government work.

These are just some of the many examples Blake detailed that aides could put on flashcards for the president.

“Trump has never taken care to be strictly accurate in the things that he is saying,” he closed. “But his disinterest in how Washington works suggests a president who, despite his concern about his own reputation, isn’t terribly engaged in the nitty-gritty.”

Read the long list of examples of Trump’s ignorance at the Washington Post.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Roy Moore-endorsing Alabama Republican pushes bill that would chemically castrate child molesters

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

A Republican lawmaker in Alabama is pushing new legislation that would chemically castrate convicted child molesters.

Local news station WJBF reports that Alabama State Rep. Steve Hurst has filed a new bill that would make chemical castration a precondition for child molesters to be freed from prison.

In an interview with WJBF, Hurst said he hoped the threat of chemical castration would make pedophiles think twice before they molest children.

"If we do something of this nature it would deter something like this happening again in Alabama and maybe reduce the numbers," he said.

Trump’s entire worldview left in tatters after facing a bit of scientific scrutiny: columnist

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

Washington Post opinion writer, Greg Sargent, explained how "Trumpism" is making America worse. Trump has long promised that his world-view and particular way of handling business and negotiating would make America great. However, everything Trump touches in failing.

"The damage caused by Trump's trade wars bleeding into an undermining of the tax cut's minuscule low-end benefits — provides a new occasion to revisit the failures and fraudulence of the superstructure of policies and priorities often described as Trumpism," he wrote in a column on Tuesday.

Baffled Russia has no idea why Trump is claiming they’ve withdrawn their forces from Venezuela

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

The Russian government on Tuesday expressed bewilderment at President Donald Trump's tweet on Monday that they had started withdrawing their forces from Venezuela.

The president turned some heads on Monday when he tweeted out that "Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela."

The Washington Post reports, however, that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it never told Trump or anyone in the U.S. government that it was leaving Venezuela.

Continue Reading
