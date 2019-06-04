Washington Post analyst begs for someone to explain the Constitution to Trump so he’ll stop humiliating himself

President Donald Trump has shown a stupendous ignorance when it comes to the Constitution and how Congress works. One Washington Post analyst is begging for someone to give him information that he can retain and comprehend how the United States operates.

“He’s new at government,” former Speaker Paul Ryan said six months after Trump took office. “Therefore I think he’s learning as he goes.”

While the United States has yet to have a president doing “on the job training” when it involves the way the government works, Trump seemed eager to be the pioneer.

“In response to the House passing a $19.1 billion disaster relief bill Monday, Trump quickly tweeted his satisfaction and noted that ‘now we will get it done in the Senate,'” cited Aaron Blake for the Post. “Except the Senate had already passed the bill, something Trump himself acknowledged in a tweet.” Trump or his staff then deleted the tweet to save him from the humiliation.

It’s one of many off-hand comments or policy proposals that Trump seems to be confused about. Blake cited Trump’s decision to get rid of “birthright citizenship” with an executive order. It’s a Constitutional amendment. Still, though, it’s unclear if Trump understands what that means.

Last March, Trump told Congress he wanted a line-item veto, which was ruled unconstitutional.

As a matter of National Security I've signed the Omnibus Spending Bill. I say to Congress: I will NEVER sign another bill like this again. To prevent this omnibus situation from ever happening again, I'm calling on Congress to give me a line-item veto for all govt spending bills! https://t.co/kYwMk5AE5k — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

One of Trump’s favorite gripes he’s said he intends to fix is to “open up libel laws,” seeming ignorant of what the libel laws actually are and that they largely differ from state to state.

“Trump has also sought to bend the Constitution’s impeachment clause to his will,” Blake wrote. “He has repeatedly argued that the lack of an actual crime in the Russia investigation would exempt him from impeachment, even though the Constitution’s ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ is generally not understood to mean actual crimes.”

Trump even proposed going to the Supreme Court to block his impeachment because he said he couldn’t imagine they’d allow it to happen. That was just one incident in a long line that shows evidence that the president may not know how the three branches of government work.

These are just some of the many examples Blake detailed that aides could put on flashcards for the president.

“Trump has never taken care to be strictly accurate in the things that he is saying,” he closed. “But his disinterest in how Washington works suggests a president who, despite his concern about his own reputation, isn’t terribly engaged in the nitty-gritty.”

Read the long list of examples of Trump’s ignorance at the Washington Post.