GOP tax bill author admits it doesn’t pay for itself — contradicting key Republican talking point

Published

2 hours ago

on

At the Fiscal Summit on Tuesday, Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) admitted that the GOP tax cut bill does not pay for itself — and that we won’t even know how much the bill cost for up to a decade.

“We will know in year 8, 9 or 10 what revenues it brought in,” said Brady. He continued to fiercely defend the bill, saying, “I don’t think anything could have been worse for the deficit than to stick with the old economy and stick with the tax code that was so outdated,” even after admitting he didn’t really have any basis for claiming it was self-funding.

Brady, the former chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, was a key architect of the bill, dubbed the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” which was hastily written and passed at the end of 2017 without a single Democratic vote.

During the debate, Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) insisted the bill would pay for itself by creating enough growth to broaden the tax base.

Subsequent studies have found that the growth generated by the bill was way too small to pay for itself — and the top 1 percent of income earners got some 83 percent of the direct gain, while workers saw nearly no pay increase at all.

Republicans initially hoped the tax cuts would allow them to run on the offensive against Democrats in 2018. Instead they quickly retreated from the bill as polling showed much of the public hated the cuts.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Jon Stewart shreds Congress in testimony on 9/11 responders: ‘I’m tired of hearing it’s a New York issue’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. Congress for failing to take care of 9/11 first responders.

"I can tell you, I'm pretty sure what's going to happen five years from now," Stewart told members of the House Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. "The idea that you can only get them five more years [of health care benefits] because you're not quite sure what's going to happen five years from now -- I'm pretty sure I can tell you what's going to happen."

"More of these men and women are going to get sick and they are going to die!" the former host said. "And I'm awfully tired of hearing that it's a 9/11-New York issue. Al Qaeda didn't shout, 'Death to Tribeca!' They attacked America and these men and women and their response to it is what brought our country back."

Christians who ignore racial injustice have ‘lost touch with the gospel’: Southern Baptist Convention president

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Pastor J.D. Greear, who is currently the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, admitted this week that American Christianity has historically had major problems with racism, and he put the blame for this on Christians who have "lost touch with the gospel."

Christian Headlines reports that Greear on Sunday talked about the history of racism in America during a talk at the majority-black Sixth Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wall St pretending Trump is ‘crazy but harmless’ will come back to bite them on the butt: Paul Krugman

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

 

In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman warned Wall Street investors that they are whistling past the graveyard if they continue to treat President Donald Trump like a "toothless" fool as he continues to disrupt the markets with his tweets and threats.

Beginning, "The events of the past few weeks destroyed whatever credibility Donald Trump may still have had on economic policy. And investors are celebrating. At this point, evidence that Trump tweets are sound and fury signifying nothing is, in effect, good news," Krugman ridiculed Trump for one of his all-cap tweets that turned out to be false.

