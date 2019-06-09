WATCH: Axios reporter catches Steve Bannon in a hilarious lie
Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, Matteo Salvini has only met Steve Bannon twice, he said, and barely knows him. But the infamous right-wing strategist cited him as someone who can verify that his group in Europe has done amazing work.
Bannon’s activist school was shut down recently with little to show for the millions he’s attempted to raise for it. But Bannon refutes the claim that it was all a waste of time. He told Jonathan Swan that they’ve done “tremendous things.”
“I think Salvini would say these are solid guys, they’ve given us a lot of real-world advice,” Bannon said.
“So, we spoke to Salvini and he said he’s spoken to you twice in his life,” Swan revealed.
“Well, I mean, he, he,” Bannon stuttered.
“Is that true?” Swan asked.
Bannon said it was closer to three or four times.
Watch the clip below:
‘This is what fascists do’: Trump attempted to suppress State Dept analyst’s testimony on climate crisis
The Trump administration issued one of its most blatant attacks on climate science this past week when it tried to stop a State Department employee from testifying on the climate crisis, reports showed on Saturday.
As the Washington Post reported, intelligence analyst Rod Schoonover's testimony was submitted to the White House for approval ahead of his planned appearance before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. His remarks focused on the national security risks posed by the climate crisis.
Commentary
Americans want journalists to fix the fake news problem. Can facts once again prevail?
Last week, CNN anchor Don Lemon made headlines when he shared an example of the sort of overt, aggressive racism to which he’s been subjected since Donald Trump took office.
"I was doing a shoot in the park the other day,” he recalled during his appearance at the FT Future of News Summit in New York City, “and someone shouted at me, 'I'm sick of watching you. We built this country. I can't wait for CNN to fire your black ass, you f*****.'"
He went on to describe receiving threatening phone calls and mail, admitting he doesn’t go on social media anymore either.
According to The Hollywood Reporter’s coverage of Lemon’s appearance, one particular Trump supporter calls him 300 times a day. People have found his address and flooded him with junk mail, and he’s even had a few call law enforcement to make false accusations about him.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are gaining in Iowa poll
Former Vice President Joe Biden is still leading in the latest Iowa caucus poll, but two of his fellow Democrats competing for the presidential nomination are making gains — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.
While Biden is at the head of the pack with 24 percent of respondents selecting him as their "first choice," he is followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont with 16 percent, then Warren with 15 percent and Buttigieg with 14 percent, according to a survey by The Des Moines Register and CNN. The next candidate is Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who only has 7 percent of the support.