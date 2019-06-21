HBO’s Maher pushes viewers to mock Trump’s ‘cocked and loaded’ tweet with profoundly obscene hashtag
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher ripped President Donald Trump during the 500th broadcast of his show on Friday.
The host ridiculed Trump’s approach to Iran.
“He has to do the reality show bullsh*t, ‘Will I bomb Iran or will I call the bombers back at the last moment’? — we’ll find out, stay tuned,” he explained.
He noted Trump had tweeted out “cocked and loaded.”
….On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
“‘Cocked and Loaded,’ we looked it up, is the name of a gay porn movie,” Maher noted.
“I’m not making this up, with the subtitle, ‘a gang bang daddy f*ck,'” he continued.
“Which is a pretty good summary of the last two and a half years,” he joked.
“So I’d like of you to hashtag ‘gang bang daddy f*ck’ as a gift to ourselves for the 500th episode,” he requested.
He then chanted the phrase.
Watch:
Sorry, @realDonaldTrump, "Cocked and Loaded" isn't a phrase. But it is a gay porn movie. #gangbangdaddyfuck #RT500 pic.twitter.com/VQzhiohLbx
— Real Time (@RealTimers) June 22, 2019
Maher ranks the 2020 Dem field – and picks the ‘sure fire’ Democrat who can beat Trump
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher went through the list of leading Democratic 2020 hopefuls, offering good-natured ribbing of the candidates running.
"I like Joe, but if we give him the keys, there's at least a fifty percent chance he gets in the car and mows down a farmers' market," he joked. "So I can't say Joe's a sure thing."
He described Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as "a three-syllable woman in a one-syllable country."
He said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has his cardiologist on speed-dial.
He mocked Mayor Pete Buttigieg's age, saying he is "the only veteran who came back from Afghanistan looking refreshed."
Featured Video
HBO’s Maher pushes viewers to mock Trump’s ‘cocked and loaded’ tweet with profoundly obscene hashtag
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher ripped President Donald Trump during the 500th broadcast of his show on Friday.
The host ridiculed Trump's approach to Iran.
"He has to do the reality show bullsh*t, 'Will I bomb Iran or will I call the bombers back at the last moment'? -- we'll find out, stay tuned," he explained.
He noted Trump had tweeted out "cocked and loaded."
....On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not....
‘It’s congressional malpractice’ for Congress to refuse to impeach Trump: HBO Real Time guest
It is "malpractice" for Congress to not impeach President Donald Trump, a guest explained on HBO's "Real Time" on Friday.
Host Bill Maher interviewed American University Professor Allan Lichtman, the author of The Case for Impeachment.
"Nancy Pelosi has said this president is enough of a criminal that he should be in jail," Lichtman said. "Frankly, it's congressional malpractice then not to invoke the proper Constitutional remedy of impeachment."
The author laid out the keys Democrats currently have in their favor -- and what they need to succeed going forward.