WATCH: Black man ripped out of his car and abused by several cops over loud music

A police officer in Syracuse, New York, who was caught assaulting a man on video, claims he thought he was armed, reports CNY Central.

Officer Christopher Buske pulled over 23-year-old Shaolin Moore–for playing his music too loud–and asked him to exit the vehicle.

When he refused, officers pulled Moore from the car.

Buske claimed that Moore was gesturing towards his waistband in a way that made him worry he was armed. He wasn’t.

The incident, in which Buske strikes Moore multiple times, was captured on video.

Watch: