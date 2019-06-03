WATCH: British TV debate erupts as conservative gets hammered for defending Trump’s visit

President Donald Trump visited the United Kingdom on Monday, provoking mass protests. The first couple was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

In a Sky News clip posted to Twitter, Labour MP Stephen Doughty argued that Trump should not have been honored with an official state visit.

“He shouldn’t have come, Jacob,” Doughty told Jacob Rees Mogg, a conservative member of parliament.

“We have state visits with countries we have to deal with,” Mogg offered.

“It was grossly naive of the PM to have offered President Trump a state visit,” Dougthy insisted.

Dougthy, who hails from Cardiff South and Penarth, stuck to his argument that lawmakers shouldn’t pay Trump the respect they accorded to other leaders.

Watch: