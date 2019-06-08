WATCH: CNN releases new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses
CNN released the latest findings of the renowned Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses.
Former Vice President Joe Biden lead the pack, receiving 24 percent of the vote from likely caucus-goers.
Three candidates were bunched up for second place, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at 16 percent while Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is at 15 percent South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeieg at 14 percent.
🚨NEW: @DMRegister Iowa Poll results on the 2020 caucus field
Biden: 24%
Sanders: 16%
Warren: 15%
Buttigieg: 14%
Harris: 7%
Klobuchar: 2%
O’Rourke: 2%
No other candidate tops 1%
— Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) June 9, 2019
Watch:
CNN

