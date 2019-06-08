WATCH: CNN releases new Des Moines Register poll of the Iowa Caucuses

On Saturday, CNN profiled Adam Jones, a fourth-generation family farmer in St. Louis County, Missouri, whose farm was hit by a double whammy of four-foot floodwaters and tariffs from President Donald Trump's trade war.

"We're in in four feet of water. So halfway up the grille of the tractor," said Jones.

He added that "we aren't going to make any money this year" because China has drastically reduced its imports of American soybeans — and that while he will receive some income from the government assistance to farmers promised by Trump, he does not know how much it will be.

"Farmers don't want a bailout," he said. "We don't want government money. We just want a free market. Most farmers are still supporting President Trump, but I think it is wearing out. The flooding is obviously more the tariffs might be more frustrating, because somebody has control over the tariffs."