WATCH: Crane collapses in Dallas — slicing into building next to it

Severe weather in Texas caused a massive crane to collapse onto a building in Dallas, Texas Sunday, injuring at least two people.

Video footage shows the winds blowing debris off of the top of one building that was being constructed near another crane. No tornado warning was issued and none were reported in the area, but the winds were extremely powerful.

A woman told CNN on the phone that she put her child in the car and rushed to try and rescue. One woman who lived on the fourth floor was found on the second floor, she said.

One man expressed how lucky he was because it missed his apartment by just two units.

Most insane thing I’ve ever experienced. massive crane blew over into my complex. Missed my unit by 2 doors. I’m hearing no casualties. Hopefully that holds true. pic.twitter.com/FbpseQLxs8 — ryanloewe (@ryanloewe) June 9, 2019

A local Fox reporter went inside the building, showing the way the crane sliced through the building.

Video showing inside the apartment building. The crane fell through the parking garage. Woman who shot this says her neighbor broke his neck pic.twitter.com/IHkeSEaLXi — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) June 9, 2019

A crane fell over in an apt. complex in downtown dallas from the storm. pic.twitter.com/A1w0JYjLGC — Franklin Campbell (@beebellfrank) June 9, 2019

Crane fell near Deep Ellum… Hope all are safe and well. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/9q0Iy6ysTF — Jay Woods (@MrWoods97) June 9, 2019

The high winds caused a crane to fall onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas. MORE: https://t.co/64yPzYR8sa pic.twitter.com/kcvd1jnah1 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 9, 2019

#BREAKING: Storm damage being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas. A crane could be seen toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartments in downtown Dallas. FOR MORE: https://t.co/5RM5GyfmXA pic.twitter.com/igEOMJ7RMT — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 9, 2019

Video of Elan City Lights apartment building in Deep Ellum. Crane fell into the building. From Elias Canales pic.twitter.com/QonZwfIW9K — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) June 9, 2019

From a distance away, one person captured the moment the crane fell.