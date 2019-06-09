WATCH: Crane collapses in Dallas — slicing into building next to it
Severe weather in Texas caused a massive crane to collapse onto a building in Dallas, Texas Sunday, injuring at least two people.
Video footage shows the winds blowing debris off of the top of one building that was being constructed near another crane. No tornado warning was issued and none were reported in the area, but the winds were extremely powerful.
A woman told CNN on the phone that she put her child in the car and rushed to try and rescue. One woman who lived on the fourth floor was found on the second floor, she said.
One man expressed how lucky he was because it missed his apartment by just two units.
Most insane thing I’ve ever experienced. massive crane blew over into my complex. Missed my unit by 2 doors. I’m hearing no casualties. Hopefully that holds true. pic.twitter.com/FbpseQLxs8
— ryanloewe (@ryanloewe) June 9, 2019
A local Fox reporter went inside the building, showing the way the crane sliced through the building.
Video showing inside the apartment building. The crane fell through the parking garage. Woman who shot this says her neighbor broke his neck pic.twitter.com/IHkeSEaLXi
— Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) June 9, 2019
A crane fell over in an apt. complex in downtown dallas from the storm. pic.twitter.com/A1w0JYjLGC
— Franklin Campbell (@beebellfrank) June 9, 2019
Crane fell near Deep Ellum… Hope all are safe and well. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/9q0Iy6ysTF
— Jay Woods (@MrWoods97) June 9, 2019
The high winds caused a crane to fall onto an apartment building in Downtown Dallas. MORE: https://t.co/64yPzYR8sa pic.twitter.com/kcvd1jnah1
— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 9, 2019
#BREAKING: Storm damage being reported throughout North Texas, especially in Dallas. A crane could be seen toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartments in downtown Dallas.
FOR MORE: https://t.co/5RM5GyfmXA pic.twitter.com/igEOMJ7RMT
— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) June 9, 2019
Video of Elan City Lights apartment building in Deep Ellum. Crane fell into the building. From Elias Canales pic.twitter.com/QonZwfIW9K
— Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) June 9, 2019
From a distance away, one person captured the moment the crane fell.
BREAKING: Video shows the moment a crane came crashing down on top of an apartment building in strong winds in Downtown Dallas, Texas. Unknown if any injuries. #Dallas #Texas pic.twitter.com/53XANsqalk
— Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) June 9, 2019
WATCH: Crane collapses in Dallas — slicing into building next to it
Severe weather in Texas caused a massive crane to collapse onto a building in Dallas, Texas Sunday, injuring at least two people.
Video footage shows the winds blowing debris off of the top of one building that was being constructed near another crane. No tornado warning was issued and none were reported in the area, but the winds were extremely powerful.
A woman told CNN on the phone that she put her child in the car and rushed to try and rescue. One woman who lived on the fourth floor was found on the second floor, she said.
One man expressed how lucky he was because it missed his apartment by just two units.
Breaking Banner
Bill Barr belongs to Lindsey Graham — and by proxy Donald Trump
According to an extensive New York Times report, Attorney General's allegiance belongs to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and because of their close relationship, President Donald Trump too.
Before Barr released special counsel Robert Mueller's extensive report on the Russia investigation, it was Graham's advice he sought. Over a steak dinner in a wood-paneled conference room, Barr and Graham shared their conspiracies about the officials who initially investigated Russia. They clearly abused their powers, the men thought.
Breaking Banner
US embassies worldwide defy Trump’s State Department by flying rainbow flags for Pride Month
U.S. embassies across the globe are flying rainbow flags in honor of Pride Month, despite the State Department’s refusal to grant permission for embassies to display their support of the LGBTQ community.
The State Department under President Donald Trump denied diplomats’ request to fly rainbow flags in June. That move is a reversal from President Barack Obama’s State Department, and also a reversal from last year when, as Time notes, “all requests to fly pride flags on embassy flagpoles were approved by the State Department.” According to the Washington Post, the policy changed when Mike Pompeo was confirmed as Secretary of State.