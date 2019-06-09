WATCH: Dem rep. strangles Fox News host with Trump’s ‘criminal acts’ after he twists the truth on Mueller
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) suggested on Sunday that he agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s assertion that President Donald Trump should be in prison.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, guest host Bret Baier asked Cicilline if he also thought Trump should be charged and imprisoned after leaving office.
Cicilline reminded Baier that Trump directed then-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire then-special counsel Robert Mueller. Cicilline also noted that Trump directed an outside person, Corey Lewandowski, to lobby the attorney general to limit the special counsel’s investigation.
“These are specific things President Trump did,” the congressman said. “These are criminal acts — obstruction of justice — clearly impeachable offenses. And so, it’s kind of rich to hear the president complain about this when he began a campaign with ‘lock her up’ as his bumpersticker and lead and effort to delegitimize the first African-American president.”
At that point, Baier interrupted.
“So you agree with the Speaker that Trump belongs in prison?” Baier pressed.
“I don’t have any difficulty with those words,” Cicilline replied. “What is really at stake here is the responsibility of the Judiciary Committee to conduct oversight to demonstrate to the American people that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States.”
“But there’s not agreement on impeachment [among Democrats],” Baier insisted.
“What we really want the American people to know is that the president of the United States directed individuals to create false documents to give to lie to investigators, to try to prevent this investigation from going forward,” Cicilline observed.
Baier cut in to point out that Attorney General William Barr had taken it upon himself to exonerate the president.
“It was his decision to make according to the rules of the special counsel,” Baier opined.
“No,” Cicilline shot back. “Actually, it wasn’t his decision to make. The special counsel says very clearly that that this is the responsibility of Congress. We certainly know that William Barr auditioned for this job by completing a memorandum of law that suggests that the president could never be charged with obstruction of justice.”
“And he delivers on the promise when in a very short time, he mischaracterizes the special counsel,” the congressman added.
“He said there was no underlying crime,” Baier argued.
Cicilline, however, was ready. He countered with the fact that Robert Mueller “felt the need to set the record straight” by writing a letter to Barr requesting that parts of the Russia report be released.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
WATCH: Dem rep. strangles Fox News host with Trump’s ‘criminal acts’ after he twists the truth on Mueller
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) suggested on Sunday that he agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's assertion that President Donald Trump should be in prison.
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, guest host Bret Baier asked Cicilline if he also thought Trump should be charged and imprisoned after leaving office.
Cicilline reminded Baier that Trump directed then-White House counsel Don McGahn to fire then-special counsel Robert Mueller. Cicilline also noted that Trump directed an outside person, Corey Lewandowski, to lobby the attorney general to limit the special counsel's investigation.
Doctors and nurses demand AMA ‘get out of the Way’ in fight for Medicare for All
Nurses, doctors, and medical students on Saturday afternoon gathered outside the Hyatt Regency hotel in Chicago, where the largest professional association for physicians was holding their annual meeting, to demand that the group "do no harm" and stop standing in the way of real, meaningful healthcare reform.
National Nurses United (NNU) and Physicians for a National Health Plan (PNHP) were among the groups that gathered to call on the American Medical Association (AMA) to support a Medicare for All program, which would replace the for-profit health insurance industry with government-funded healthcare for everyone in the United States.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders gave a surprising answer about euthanasia after defending a woman’s right to an abortion
During an extensive interview on CNN's 'State of the Union," Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) was caught off-guard and gave a surprising answer when asked about the federal legalization of euthanasia saying it should be left up to the states.
Sitting down with host Dana Bash, the senator who is making a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination was asked about a bill in Maine that will permit assisted suicide.
"I want to ask you about something that happened in Maine recently," the CNN host began. "The state legislature passed a bill effectively legalizing assisted suicide with terminally ill diseases. If the governor signs it, Maine would be the eighth state to enact the at legislation. Would you support federal legislation that would legalize assisted suicide?"