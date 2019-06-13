WATCH: Devin Nunes randomly lashes out at Mueller investigation during unrelated House hearing
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took a swipe at Robert Mueller’s investigation on Thursday, during a hearing about so-called “deepfake” images.
“We have a distinguished panel of experts to help us understand the potential threat of deepfakes. But before turning to them, I’d like to recognize ranking member Nunes for any opening statement he’d like to give,” said House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).
“I join you in your concern about deepfakes and I want to add to that fake news, fake dossiers and everything else that we have in politics,” Nunes added.
The Republican congressman, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, has falsely maintained that the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia was launched all because of an unverified intelligence document known as the Steele dossier.
“What I call the Mueller report is the ‘Mueller dossier.’ It’s a fantasy,” Nunes said in May.
Whoopi Goldberg freaks out Meghan McCain with warning about a Trump ‘coup’
Whoopi Goldberg sent a chill down Meghan McCain's spine with a dark warning that President Donald Trump could be engaged in a coup against American democracy.
Trump admitted he would accept the type of foreign campaign assistance he has repeatedly denied getting during the 2016 election, and Goldberg said his words should serve as a wakeup call.
"It makes me nervous," she said. "This, to me, is a prelude to a coup, this is how coups happen. People say, we're going to let this go. No, that's how this happens -- you're in a new country that you don't recognize but you're stuck in, and so I think that someone needs to be really, really clear about what it is to break the law."
White House spokesman gets busted for lying about Trump’s disastrous ABC interview
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave an interview to ABC News in which he seemed to encourage foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.
"I think you might want to listen," Trump said. "There isn't anything wrong with listening."
The president's statements created an uproar, with critics claiming that he was facilitating foreign interference ahead of the 2020 elections.
On Thursday, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley added to the confusion. Asked by Fox News whether President Donald Trump agreed with current FBI director Christopher Wray's assertion that campaigns should inform the FBI about attempted election meddling, Gidley brought up former FBI director James Comey.
Breaking Banner
Kellyanne Conway snaps at reporter after he informs her she repeatedly broke the law
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday snapped at a reporter after he asked her for comment on the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's conclusion that she has repeatedly broken the law.
CNBC White House correspondent Eamon Javers reports that he asked Conway if she had any reaction to the report on her repeated violations of the Hatch Act that bars most executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.