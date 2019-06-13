WATCH: Devin Nunes randomly lashes out at Mueller investigation during unrelated House hearing

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, took a swipe at Robert Mueller’s investigation on Thursday, during a hearing about so-called “deepfake” images.

“We have a distinguished panel of experts to help us understand the potential threat of deepfakes. But before turning to them, I’d like to recognize ranking member Nunes for any opening statement he’d like to give,” said House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“I join you in your concern about deepfakes and I want to add to that fake news, fake dossiers and everything else that we have in politics,” Nunes added.

The Republican congressman, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, has falsely maintained that the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia was launched all because of an unverified intelligence document known as the Steele dossier.

“What I call the Mueller report is the ‘Mueller dossier.’ It’s a fantasy,” Nunes said in May.