WATCH: Disgraced anti-gay Republican spotted putting money in underwear of male dancer in Mexico City
Disgraced former Republican Congressman Aaron Schock was recently spotted slipping cash inside of the tight underpants of a Mexico City “go-go dancer” in a gay bar over the weekend.
The Daily Mail reported the incident with photos and videos showing the 38-year-old Illinois politician in Boy Bar, described as an “LGBTQ dive bar” in the Red light District.
Schock was forced to resign in 2015 after using taxpayer dollars to fund lavish vacations with his personal photographer. The issues arose when Schock’s office became famous because he modeled the decor after the popular BBC show “Downton Abbey,” which was also paid for by taxpayer funds.
According to Politico, Schock was charged with “24 felony counts alleging that he fleeced taxpayers and campaign donors through false expense claims, including inflated mileage reimbursements, personal travel expenses and camera gear — and by using campaign funds to buy Super Bowl tickets that he sold online.”
Schock was indicted and set to face the music but in March suddenly prosecutors dropped the charges. The deal had Schock plead guilty to a misdemeanor.
The person who captured the video told the Daily Mail that he was surprised to see Schock there given he was a supporter of anti-gay policies.
“The last person I would expect to see in Boy Bar is a former Republican congressman,” the person said. “I was taking a video of the go-go dancer on stage and all of a sudden I saw him. He looked like he was enjoying himself.”
Schock was photographed in Mexico City the day before at the National Museum of Anthropology’s cafe.
You can see the video below:
