Gore advisor debunks Trump’s main argument about contacting the FBI
President Donald Trump has argued that nobody would call the FBI after receiving stolen information. Like many things Trump says, that simply isn’t true.
Former Rep. Thomas Downey (D-NY) was a close advisor to Al Gore. An attorney, he helped Gore prepare for the 1996 vice presidential debates.
Downey intended to do so during the 2000 campaign, but then received a package of information that he should not have — and immediately called the FBI.
He was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC’s Ari Melber.
Downey talked about how FBI agents interviewing him within four hours.
In fact, the Bureau was so concerned about the situation that then-FBI Director Louis Freeh was the agent of record.
Trump’s dangerous pattern of gaslighting America has ‘normalized the presidential lie’: MSNBC contributor
President Donald Trump spent months flatly claiming there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. But on Thursday, he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he would gladly accept campaign dirt from a foreign government in the next election — and wouldn't necessarily call the FBI about it.
On MSNBC's "Hardball," author and former naval cryptologist Malcolm Nance laid out how this contradiction was part of a pattern of gaslighting behavior from the president.
"The nerviness of the guy last night, to say, 'I will take the dirt. I'll do it. The government can send me dirt,'" said anchor Chris Matthews. "And then he mentions Norway, as if he doesn't have any idea that we're all talking the last two years about his dealings with Russia. He didn't see the elephant in the room, it's called Russia. And he's trying to go to — he always talks about Norway for some weird reason. But in this case it was ludicrous."
Trump saying he’ll take dirt from foreign governments is ‘a threat to the national security’: Former FBI official
President Donald Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Thursday that he would not necessarily call the FBI if he was ever again in the position of a foreign power offering him campaign dirt on his opponents.
As former FBI general counsel Jim Baker told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday, this is a serious problem.
"It's distressing," said Baker. "The president is wrong. He's simply wrong about what he's saying. Americans, political figures or people working in campaigns should absolutely report to the FBI if they're contacted by a foreign government or foreign officials trying to give information to the United States in some way. It's just not what we should do. It's a threat to the national security. Depending on what the facts and circumstances are, could very well be illegal. But it's just wrong, frankly. It's wrong."