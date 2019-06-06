Watch GOP congressman freeze up — for four seconds — after CNN anchor calls out his Trump defense
On Thursday, CNN’s Erin Burnett spoke with Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) about his perspective on impeaching President Donald Trump — and after he vigorously defended the president, he stumbled when Burnett hit him with a dose of reality.
“I don’t think the president should be impeached,” said Davis. “The Mueller report came out. $35 million taxpayer dollars, instant access to grand juries, subpoenas, law enforcement agents, lawyers, whatever they needed. And the investigation clearly showed not a single American colluded with Russia to affect the 2016 election. … the president was duly elected by the American people.
“But to his point on the obstruction, and the ten things laid out in the Mueller report, and Mueller saying he couldn’t exonerate the president of a crime, and more than 1,000 former prosecutors at the Department of Justice saying they would indict somebody with what was in that report — none of that bothers you?” Burnett pressed him.
Davis paused for a full four seconds before trying to answer.
“That’s not how we work our justice system in this country — you’re innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” said Davis, completely brushing aside the fact that impeachment is the constitutionally prescribed process for determining whether a sitting president is guilty. He added that “this is something that has turned 100 percent political,” and whined that “if they go ahead and impeach this president in the House of Representatives, I would say that he is going to be re-elected by a landslide in 2020.”
Watch below:
CNN
