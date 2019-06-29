Watch Jeanine Pirro lash out at Democrats for ‘pandering’ by speaking Spanish: ‘This is an English-speaking nation’

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro bashed Democrats for speaking in Spanish during the first round of Democratic Party 2020 debates.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro all spoke some Spanish.

This did not please Pirro.

“And it was a contest about who could speak the best Spanish,” the host said.

“Now, I believe in keeping your heritage alive including my own Lebanese heritage, but I believe this is an English-speaking nation and pandering to Spanish-speaking immigrants was over the top,” Pirro argued.

Watch: