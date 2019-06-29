Watch Jeanine Pirro lash out at Democrats for ‘pandering’ by speaking Spanish: ‘This is an English-speaking nation’
Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro bashed Democrats for speaking in Spanish during the first round of Democratic Party 2020 debates.
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro all spoke some Spanish.
This did not please Pirro.
“And it was a contest about who could speak the best Spanish,” the host said.
“Now, I believe in keeping your heritage alive including my own Lebanese heritage, but I believe this is an English-speaking nation and pandering to Spanish-speaking immigrants was over the top,” Pirro argued.
Watch:
2020 Election
Trump has ‘major unfulfilled campaign promise’ after failing to accomplish trade deal with China: report
President Donald Trump has a problem going into the 2020 election after leaving the G20 summit without reaching a trade deal with China.
"President Donald Trump departed a gathering of world leaders Saturday without striking his long-sought trade deal with China, leaving him with a major unfulfilled campaign promise just as he revs up his reelection bid," Politico reported Saturday.
"Trump will now need to try to persuade supporters — some of whom have been hurt by rising prices due to his many trade disputes — that not accepting a bad deal with China is actually a win," the publication explained.
Breaking Banner
Chaos in Portland at right-wing rallies by the Proud Boys and for #HimToo
The streets of Portland were the scene of chaos and violence on Saturday after two right-wing protests.
Online postings indicate two right-wing demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday: one involving the Proud Boys, a fraternal organization known for street fighting, and another organized by conservative activist Haley Adams and the 'HimToo Movement,'" the Oregonian reported. "Counterprotesters, including supporters of Rose City Antifa, are planning to gather in opposition."
Breaking Banner
‘Art of the Deal’ co-author Tony Schwartz presents the slogan Democrats should use to beat Trump in 2020
The writer behind the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal on Saturday offered Democrats a campaign slogan for 2020.
Author and MSNBC contributor Tony Schwartz tweeted his idea.
"This might be an appropriate campaign slogan: Don't vote for a rapist," Schwartz wrote.
Author E. Jean Carroll has accused President Donald Trump of raping her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.