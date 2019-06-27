Quantcast
Watch Joe Biden’s hilarious facial reaction to Bernie’s handwaving

Published

1 min ago

on

The second night of the first 2020 Democratic Party presidential debates featured harsh words for President Donald Trump and contentious discussions about the future of America.

It also featured some lighthearted moments.

One funny interaction occurred when former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the hand gestures of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
