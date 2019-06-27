Watch Joe Biden’s hilarious facial reaction to Bernie’s handwaving
The second night of the first 2020 Democratic Party presidential debates featured harsh words for President Donald Trump and contentious discussions about the future of America.
It also featured some lighthearted moments.
One funny interaction occurred when former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the hand gestures of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Watch:
This is the best moment of the night. Biden avoiding Bernie's hand. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/owQV70Jxdy
— Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) June 28, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) exchanged jabs with former Vice President Joe Biden after she accused him of of joining with segregationists to oppose bussing for students at the second Democratic presidential debate.
"I couldn’t agree more that this is an issue that is still not being talked about truthfully and there is not a black man I know, be he a relative, a friend or a coworker who has not been the subject of profiling or discrimination," Harris said on the issue of race. "My sister and I had to deal with the neighbor who told us her parents couldn’t play with us because we were black."
