WATCH LIVE: House Oversight Committee to vote on holding Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt
The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning is holding a vote on a resolution recommending that Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross be held in contempt of Congress for their refusal to comply with subpoenas.
The vote comes one day after the House passed legislation that authorizes committee chairs to go directly to court to fully enforce their subpoenas without a full House vote.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are in the fight for the soul of our democracy,” said chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Tuesday. “And we will use every tool available to us to hold this Administration accountable for its actions and ensure the government is working effectively and efficiently on behalf of all the people.”
GOP’s Jim Jordan gets mocked at Oversight hearing after ranting that Democrats are trying to interfere with the Supreme Court
On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing to decide whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for not complying with subpoenas regarding the Committee’s investigation into the Trump Administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.
Republicans tried to stunt the proceedings, but their efforts to do so were swiftly blocked.
"Democrats know the Supreme Court will rule by the end of this month on the citizenship question but they hope to use this committee’s oversight power to create a controversy around this issue, try to impact the Court’s decision," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed.
GOP lawmaker squirms as CNN’s Sciutto fact checks him on Trump stonewalling Congress
CNN's Jim Sciutto made things uncomfortable for Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) during a contentious interview about President Donald Trump's stonewalling of Congress.
At the start of the interview, Sciutto brought up Trump's recent decision to exert executive privilege over all documents related to the 2020 census, and he asked Reed whether voters "should be comfortable with the president making a broad protection of executive privilege over all documents related to a question requested by a sitting committee of their representatives in Congress?"
Reed, however, tried to dodge the question and made it sound like the president was engaging in routine activity meant to protect the executive branch of government.
Trump is telling aides he will ‘sue’ Democrats if they pursue impeachment: report
Democrats in the House of Representatives continue to be sharply divided on whether or not they should pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains adamantly opposed to impeachment, while lawmakers ranging from Rep. Maxine Waters to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are very much in favor of it. And President Trump, according the Washington Post, is claiming that he will “sue” Democrats if they pursue impeachment.