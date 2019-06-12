WATCH LIVE: House Oversight Committee to vote on holding Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning is holding a vote on a resolution recommending that Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross be held in contempt of Congress for their refusal to comply with subpoenas.

The vote comes one day after the House passed legislation that authorizes committee chairs to go directly to court to fully enforce their subpoenas without a full House vote.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are in the fight for the soul of our democracy,” said chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Tuesday. “And we will use every tool available to us to hold this Administration accountable for its actions and ensure the government is working effectively and efficiently on behalf of all the people.”

Watch live video below: