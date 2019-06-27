Quantcast
WATCH: Paul Manafort gets heckled walking into latest indictment hearing

Former Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort appeared in court Thursday for arraignment, and the court crowd was quick to heckle him.

Manafort was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. for a series of felony charges surrounding mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records in New York.

The former international consultant was known for being a snazzy dresser with expensive suits and a $15,000 ostrich jacket. Today, Manafort appeared tired and worn with shaggy hair that had turned gray. The 70-year-old Trump loyalist showed up in handcuffs, dressed in his navy prison uniform.

The long-time Republican walked down the court halls surrounded by police and lawyers. Cell phone cameras were raised to film the perp-walk and the silence was broken by the dozens of photographer shutters clicking.

“Traitor!” one person was heard yelling. In the video uploaded by Washington Post reporter Philip Bump, a uniformed officer could be seen whipping around to look back at who may have shouted, but the group continued to walk.

