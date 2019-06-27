WATCH: Paul Manafort gets heckled walking into latest indictment hearing
Former Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort appeared in court Thursday for arraignment, and the court crowd was quick to heckle him.
Manafort was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. for a series of felony charges surrounding mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records in New York.
The former international consultant was known for being a snazzy dresser with expensive suits and a $15,000 ostrich jacket. Today, Manafort appeared tired and worn with shaggy hair that had turned gray. The 70-year-old Trump loyalist showed up in handcuffs, dressed in his navy prison uniform.
Cuffed and bedraggled Paul Manafort dragged into Manhattan courthouse to plead Trump-proof state fraud charges https://t.co/4FOybKozfj pic.twitter.com/IqgGmGMPgZADVERTISEMENT
— NYDN Politics (@NYDNPolitics) June 27, 2019
Paul Manafort arrives at Manhattan court ahead of arraignment https://t.co/EPwh21Cu8w pic.twitter.com/XVu9mm40KH
— New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2019
The long-time Republican walked down the court halls surrounded by police and lawyers. Cell phone cameras were raised to film the perp-walk and the silence was broken by the dozens of photographer shutters clicking.
“Traitor!” one person was heard yelling. In the video uploaded by Washington Post reporter Philip Bump, a uniformed officer could be seen whipping around to look back at who may have shouted, but the group continued to walk.
See the video below:
Manafort arrives for his arraignment. Someone waiting in line yelled, "Traitor!" pic.twitter.com/d5oD6nYv1s
— Philip Bump (@pbump) June 27, 2019
Breaking Banner
Ex-Liberty University staffer shreds Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘shifty, dishonorable’ school in scathing essay
A former instructional mentor at Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Liberty University has penned a scathing essay attacking the school's culture, which he calls "shifty," "dishonorable," and "hypocritical."
As Patheos reports, former Liberty University employee Brian Melton wrote about his experience working at the school on Facebook this week in which he described how the school avoided giving him proper benefits even though he worked as much as full-time employees.
Cosmic waves discovery could unlock mysteries of intergalactic space
Scientists were celebrating a groundbreaking astronomical discovery Thursday that they say could pave the way for mapping the outer reaches of the universe.
An Australian-led team of international astronomers have determined for the first time the precise source of a powerful, one-off burst of cosmic radio waves.
They have pinpointed it to a massive galaxy billions of light years away, with properties that upend what scientists previously thought they knew about the formation of mysterious fast radio bursts (FRBs).
"This result is highly anticipated within the astronomy community," Casey Law, an astronomer at UC Berkeley who was not involved in the study told AFP.
WATCH: Paul Manafort gets heckled walking into latest indictment hearing
Former Donald Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort appeared in court Thursday for arraignment, and the court crowd was quick to heckle him.
Manafort was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. for a series of felony charges surrounding mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records in New York.
The former international consultant was known for being a snazzy dresser with expensive suits and a $15,000 ostrich jacket. Today, Manafort appeared tired and worn with shaggy hair that had turned gray. The 70-year-old Trump loyalist showed up in handcuffs, dressed in his navy prison uniform.