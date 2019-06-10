WATCH: Trump gives a rambling and nonsensical response to CNBC question about big tech companies
President Donald Trump on Monday delivered a long and rambling response during an interview on CNBC when asked about whether America’s big tech companies need to be broken up.
After a CNBC host asked the president whether he thought major American tech firms were too large and needed to be reduced in size to maintain a competitive market, Trump went off on a long rant about the European Union and the way they treat American companies.
“I’ll tell you this: The European Union, which is a fantastic group of negotiators, they actually, a very, very prominent person who you know well, who’s on your show a lot, said the person at the European Union that is in charge of taxation hates the United States more than any person anywhere in the world,” Trump began. “But I really believe that’s true! Every week you see them going after Facebook and Apple and all of these companies that are great companies. There’s something going on.”
The president then said that, even though he believed that the EU was suing American tech companies because they “hate” America, it would also be a good idea for the United States to follow their example.
“When they give European Union $7 billion and $5 billion and $2 billion, you know, Apple gets sued for $10 billion, and you know, right now it’s going on and they’ll end up settling, they get all this money,” he said. “Well, we should be doing that! They’re our companies, so they’re actually attacking our companies. But we should be doing what they’re doing! They think there’s a monopoly, but I’m not sure that they think that, they just figure this is easy money, we’ll sue Apple for $7 billion and we’ll either settle or win the case. So I think it’s a bad situation but obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
Mueller report is ‘strikingly like Watergate’: Ex-Nixon counsel John Dean previews testimony
John Dean, who served as White House counsel under President Richard Nixon, previewed his upcoming congressional testimony on CNN Monday morning by outlining the similarities between actions described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and Nixon's actions during the Watergate scandal.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Dean explained why his testimony will be valuable to Americans who have so far not paid much attention to the contents of the Mueller report.
"I hope I can give them some context and show them how strikingly like Watergate what we're seeing now, and as reported in the Mueller report, is," Dean said. "So I've taken several examples from the Mueller report relating to obstruction of justice, which is their focus today, and looked at those and made the comparisons."
Former defense secretary: I fired any officer who behaved like Trump does
On Monday, "CBS This Morning" hosted former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter to discuss his new book on the Pentagon, Inside the Five-Sided Box.
One of the topics up for discussion was President Donald Trump. Carter, who has served under presidents in both parties, previously said he did not like to comment on politics, but in his new book, noted that he would never have worked for Trump and would have fired any military officer who behaved as Trump does.
He expounded upon these comments in his interview.
"It's not politics, it's personal conduct," said Carter, who stated in his book that the president was engaged in racist behavior. "In my book I'm talking about the way that public servants, in all the years — I worked for presidents in both parties and the Pentagon for over 37 years, and I used to tell officers and soldiers that they needed to behave themselves, that part of the profession of arms is honor and trust."
Traumatized woman begs barking cops not to shoot kneeling black man who ‘seemed to match the description’
A woman begged California police not to shoot as she recorded video of officers pointing their guns at a kneeling black man in a tense confrontation.
The woman, who posted the video on her Blueasdasky account on Instagram, told officers that her boyfriend had been shot and killed by police in 2015 but did not know the man who was kneeling with his hands up at a busy intersection, reported Heavy.
“I don’t even know him but I care that much,” the woman said, crying.