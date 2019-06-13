WATCH: Trump lashes out at Kamala Harris saying that she will prosecute him
President Donald Trump was furious after he was told Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would prosecute him if she was elected in 2020, the New York Post noted.
“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Harris told the NPR Politics Podcast, citing Robert Mueller’s report with 10 cases of obstruction of justice.
Trump was informed about the comments during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. The president said she was only saying that because she’s running for office.
“Oh, give me a break. She’s running for president, she’s doing horribly, she’s way down in the polls,” Trump said in a clip that was broadcast Thursday. “I must say, Pocahontas is really cleaning her clock.”
He went on to admit that if he were Harris, he’d probably say the same thing.
“I heard she made that statement,” Trump said. “And you know what? Who wouldn’t? Probably if I were running in her position, I’d make the same statement.”
“Donald Trump is using the Department of Justice to run interference on his own behalf, and he’s appointed an Attorney General to act like his personal defense lawyer, not the lawyer for the American people,” the Harris campaign said in a comment.
“Senator Harris believes no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States, and as president, she would restore an independent DOJ that values the rule of law and follows facts and evidence wherever they lead,” Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.
See the clip of the video below:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ time in the White House marks ‘the death of an institution’: CNN reporter
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will step down at the end of the month in a series of tweets.
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019
Andrew McCabe smiles and says he ‘will not miss’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she lied about the FBI from the podium
The former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will not miss departing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
McCabe happened to be in the middle of an interview with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace when President Donald Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving.
"I want to ask you about Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s legacy. One of the things in the Mueller report is she indicated when she was interviewed that she made up from whole cloth the smears against Jim Comey," Wallace reminded.
‘Timing of this is odd’: Fox News host thinks Sarah Sanders may be leaving because of Trump’s disastrous ABC interview
Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Thursday speculated that Sarah Huckabee Sanders was leaving her position as the White House press secretary because of President Donald Trump's recent interview with ABC News.
"The timing of this is odd," Cavuto said. "Just after the George Stephanopoulos interview with the president, the hypothetical came up about accepting intelligence from a foreign source and the president of course reacted the way he did. He said yeah, I’d be open to it. Maybe he’s pointing the finger, why did you get me into this, Sarah Sanders?"