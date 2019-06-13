WATCH: Trump lashes out at Kamala Harris saying that she will prosecute him

President Donald Trump was furious after he was told Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would prosecute him if she was elected in 2020, the New York Post noted.

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Harris told the NPR Politics Podcast, citing Robert Mueller’s report with 10 cases of obstruction of justice.

Trump was informed about the comments during an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. The president said she was only saying that because she’s running for office.

“Oh, give me a break. She’s running for president, she’s doing horribly, she’s way down in the polls,” Trump said in a clip that was broadcast Thursday. “I must say, Pocahontas is really cleaning her clock.”

He went on to admit that if he were Harris, he’d probably say the same thing.

“I heard she made that statement,” Trump said. “And you know what? Who wouldn’t? Probably if I were running in her position, I’d make the same statement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump is using the Department of Justice to run interference on his own behalf, and he’s appointed an Attorney General to act like his personal defense lawyer, not the lawyer for the American people,” the Harris campaign said in a comment.

“Senator Harris believes no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States, and as president, she would restore an independent DOJ that values the rule of law and follows facts and evidence wherever they lead,” Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement.

See the clip of the video below: