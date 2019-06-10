WATCH: Viral ‘dancing cop’ slugs an unarmed black man in dramatic video
Columbus, Ohio police officer Anthony Johnson often boast about his positive relationship with the community he works in.
“I grew up hating the police… now I’m a police officer. I grew up in the same streets I now protect,” Johnson’s Instagram bio states.
However, in a viral video, Johnson is seen hitting an unarmed black man in front of his family. According to 10TV News, Johnson is under fire after the cell phone video captured him punching Jonathan Robinson.
“Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area near the Stanley Avenue home. According to witnesses, officers ordered the adults out of the home with suspicion an armed individual was in the home,” the report said. “Police reports indicate the officer involved in the situation is listed as Officer Johnson.”
The Columbus Police Department said the force was necessary.
“Interim Chief Tom Quinlan has reviewed the video, and while uses of force can appear shocking, the officer on preliminary review was protecting bystanders during the call,” the report added.
As for Robinson, he explained that he was just trying to protect his family.
“Initially, I’m there approaching the officer because he has a weapon. My wife, my two children, are right there,” Robinson told 10TV News. “He has a weapon, and his finger is on the trigger, he’s moving toward her, he has his arm out toward my wife.”
Robinson was charged with disorderly conduct and impeding official business.
Watch the video below:
Watch this Columbus, Ohio, cop walk up, slap this man and what follows. https://t.co/gOk6XjPt7B
— David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) June 9, 2019
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Mexico is treating Trump’s tariff threats like a scolding mom: ‘We’re done with this, man-child’
On Monday, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace compared Trump's ongoing threats against Mexico to that of an immature child whose mother is fed up with his nonsense.
"It's an appropriate bookend to what was a classic Trump tale: threaten, back down, then declare victory and ignore every last one of the facts, and attack the media every step of the way," said Wallace.
"It started with the threat of tariffs if Mexico did nothing to stem the flow of migrants traveling north to the U.S.," Wallace recapped. "Then on Friday, the dramatic announcement, no tariffs, thanks, to a brand-new deal that would mobilize 6,000 Mexican national guard troops among other measures" — followed by fiercely attacking The New York Times for pointing out none of what he announced is new.
Priest who urged women to cover their shoulders to protect men’s ‘purity’ calls Twitter ‘demonic’ – wipes account
Last week a Catholic priest drew nationwide attention – and outrage – after taking to Twitterto urge women to cover their shoulders to protect men's "purity." The responses were what you might expect, mostly outrage and accusations of misogyny.
Father Kevin Cusick of of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. didn't back down. He went on to suggest no one should challenge his decree because, as he tweeted, "I’ve prayed about it."
InfoWars set to pay ‘Pepe the Frog’ creator $15,000: lawsuit
On Monday, Alex Jones' far-right conspiracy website InfoWars settled a lawsuit against cartoonist Matt Furie.
Furie is the creator of "Pepe the Frog," which has been used for far-right campaigns and messaging.
"Furie has since tried to regain control over the character's image, pursuing legal action against a series of websites," a report from The Daily Beast said. "The InfoWars lawsuit, filed last year, centered on a poster sold by InfoWars featuring Pepe alongside Trumpworld personalities like Roger Stone, InfoWars founder Alex Jones, and pundits Diamond & Silk."