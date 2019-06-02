Watch: Woman who ran against Matt Gaetz in 2016 charged with battery after allegedly throwing a milkshake at him
Taking a cue from protestors in the UK, a 35-year-old woman in Pensacola, FL was arrested on Saturday after allegedly throwing a milkshake at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
In video of the incident. Gaetz can be seen exiting a town hall even at Brew Ha Ha in Florida when he appears to be struck by what police are saying was a milkshake.
The move follows similar incidents in the UK; last month, Brexit leader Nigel Farage was struck by a banana and salted caramel milkshake in Newcastle. Following the attack, Farage refused to get off a campaign bus in Rochester when protester dressed in black carried milkshakes to the event.
“There are a couple of guys… with milkshakes, they were going to throw them over him. But the police are there, we’ve spotted them and now Nigel isn’t getting off the bus,” Farage’s bus driver Michael Botton told Kent Live.
Meanwhile, back in the U.S., police arrested 35-year-old Amanda Leigh Kondrat’yev and charged her with battery. As weartv.com reports, Kondrat’yev ran against Gaetz in 2016 for the congressional seat.
On Twitter, Gaetz responded to the attack, claiming it “takes more than a drink to slow down our great team.” Although, for what it’s worth, you can clearly see the congressman “slow down” after being hit with a milkshake as he tries to identify the perpetrator — apparently with success.
Matt Gaetz got milkshaked in Pensacola pic.twitter.com/yqz3bPgjw5
— jordan (@JordanUhl) June 1, 2019
Activism
Kavanaugh blamed by CNN’s Toobin for Supreme Court allowing abortion restriction to stand
Responding to breaking news that the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a provision in a restrictive Indiana anti-abortion law that mandates fetal tissue must either be buried or destroyed, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin blamed newly-appoint Justice Brett Kavanaugh for a change in direction for the court.
While the court allowed a lower case ruling that banned a restriction on abortions based upon sex, race or disability of fetus, Toobin said the controversial appointment of Kavanaugh has opened the floodgates for anti-choice activists to flood the court with cases chipping away at a woman's right to choose.
Activism
Raging white driver caught on video telling woman to ‘shut up’ before calling man of color ‘dumb sand n****r’
A Los Angeles man captured video of another man calling him racist names.
In a Twitter post, Sahil Saini said that he had a confrontation with a man who was angry over a traffic dispute.
According to Saini, the man tailgated him for miles before a confrontation occurred, which was recorded on video.
In the video, a white couple in a BMW is seen complaining about Saini's driving.
"F*ck you," the BMW driver says before yelling at the woman in his own passenger seat to "shut up."
"Are you that f*cking stupid that you race through a parking lot?" the man continues. "Go back to your country where you come from you dumb sand n****r."
Activism
Arkansas cop claims black man has a gun — until he realizes he is being filmed: ‘He trying to shoot me’
An Arkansas police officer has been accused of wrongly pulling his firearm on an unarmed man.
Edrick Truitt told WREQ that the incident occurred early Sunday morning Double Quick store. Truitt said that he was meeting family when another car pulled in front of him.
"As we were leaving out, a car jumped in front of me, so I hit my brakes to let them go by," Truitt explained.
Cell phone video shows an officer pulling a gun on Truitt and ordering to turn off the car. But when Truitt moves his hands, the officer shouts to the other officers, "He's got a gun."