‘We have been under siege’: Trump falsely claims he has been ‘violently’ attacked by his critics
President Donald Trump claimed to be the victim of “violence” during his official campaign kickoff in Orlando, Florida.
“Many times I said we would drain the swamp and that’s exactly what we are doing right now. We are draining the swamp,” Trump claimed, despite having the most scandal-plagued administration in American history.
“And that is why the swamp is fighting back so viciously and violently,” Trump argued.
“For the last two and a half years we have been under siege and with the Mueller report we want and now they want a do-over. They want a do-over,” he repeated.
Trump also falsely claimed that the Mueller report concluded there was “no collusion, no obstruction,” despite neither be true.
