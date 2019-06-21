‘We were cocked and loaded!’ Trump tweets out typo-filled statement justifying his decision to call off Iran strike

President Donald Trump on Friday issued a bizarre statement on Twitter justifying his decision to call off his strike against Iran.

The president began his tweet storm by trashing former President Barack Obama for negotiating a deal with Iran to curb its nuclear program — and then boasted that he tore that agreement up, even though he had no proposed alternative to that deal.

Then he claimed that the U.S. military was ready to hammer Iran and was “cocked and loaded,” which is a malapropism for the common term “locked and loaded.”

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters,” the president wrote. “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”