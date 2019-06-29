‘We’re all his type’: MSNBC panel highlights disturbing similarities in stories told by women accusing Trump of sexual assault

On MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” a panel discussed the allegations that President Donald Trump assaulted nearly two dozen women, including the recent accusation by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll — and host Joy Reid highlighted the pattern in how Trump went after his alleged victims.

“Here is Donald Trump saying in 2006 what he thinks he has the right to do to women. Take a listen,” said Reid, playing the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump said “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p*ssy.”

“Let’s play other accusers of Donald Trump, saying what he, in their allegations, did to them,” said Reid, playing a montage of clips of women accusing Trump of sexual assault.

“He grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission,” said one.

“He then grabbed my shoulder and began kissing me again very aggressively and placed his hand on my breast,” said another.

“The person on my right who, unbeknownst to me at the time was Donald Trump, put his hand up my skirt,” said yet another. “He touched my vagina through my underwear.”

“All of a sudden, his hands were all over me,” said a fourth. “He was like an octopus. He had six arms. He was all over the place.”

“He pushed me up against the wall and had his hands all over me and tried to get up my dress again,” said a fifth. “I had to physically say, ‘What are you doing? Stop it.'”

“Then his hand touched the right inside of my breast,” said a sixth. “‘Don’t you know who I am?’ That’s what he said to me.”

“Donald Trump’s defense for that was not, ‘I would never rape anyone,’ his defense was, ‘She’s not my type,'” said Reid, turning to her panel. “Can we show a picture of [E. Jean Carroll], because those women had some things in common. They were all white, most of them are blond. That’s E. Jean Carroll in the back. I just want to leave that out go ahead.”

“It is the most offensive comment to say, ‘She’s not my type,'” said civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom. “She’s not the type that I rape.”

“We’re all his type,” said actress Morgan Fairchild. “Rape is about power, it’s not really about sex. For him to say she’s not my type, for a person who is inclined in that direction, we’re all his type. His type is just whoever is available that he can get in a corner and grab.”

Watch below: