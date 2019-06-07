‘When he trips and dies — it’s going to be on apple pie’: Democrat rips the epic unAmericanism of Trump on HBO’s ‘Real Time’

One of the new wave of aggressive young Democrats ripped President Donald Trump during a Friday night appearance on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) hilariously ridiculed the commander-in-chief.

“One of the refreshing thing about President Trump — it’s so hard to find anything nice we can say — I think the refreshing thing about him is he’s very consistently on brand,” she explained.

Porter predicted that “when he trips and dies, it’s going to be on apple pie.”

This is somebody who literally encounters every American institution and manages to screw up,” she concluded. “Everything he comes into contact with.”

Watch:

apple pie from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.