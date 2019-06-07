‘When he trips and dies — it’s going to be on apple pie’: Democrat rips the epic unAmericanism of Trump on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
One of the new wave of aggressive young Democrats ripped President Donald Trump during a Friday night appearance on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher.
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) hilariously ridiculed the commander-in-chief.
“One of the refreshing thing about President Trump — it’s so hard to find anything nice we can say — I think the refreshing thing about him is he’s very consistently on brand,” she explained.
Porter predicted that “when he trips and dies, it’s going to be on apple pie.”
This is somebody who literally encounters every American institution and manages to screw up,” she concluded. “Everything he comes into contact with.”
Watch:
‘They are now fumigating Europe’: Bill Maher blasts Trump as ‘the ugliest American ever’ after disastrous European trip
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher ripped on President Donald Trump's trip to Europe on Friday.
"They are now fumigating Europe," Maher said.
"England's Royal Family met America's royal f*ckup," he explained. "Trump continued the time-honored tradition that he has started of embarrassing this country in every possible shape, form, and way possible."
"First of all, he dragged his whole family over there -- even Tiffany," he noted. "I know we're all thinking the same thing, how did they get time off from their jobs?"
"He is just the ugliest American ever," Maher concluded.
Congress is livid after AG Barr refused to defend law banning female genital mutilation: report
On Friday, NPR reported that the clash between Congress and Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department over a federal law prohibiting female genital mutilation is escalating.
The DOJ is declining to defend the law after it was struck down by a federal judge last November, on the grounds that the federal government lacked constitutional authority to impose such a ban. While the DOJ does not oppose the law per se — Solicitor General Noel Francisco said that the practice should be "universally condemned" in a letter to Congress — they have stated that they do not believe they have an effective constitutional counterargument to the ruling that would allow them to appeal.
Maxine Waters praised for correctly predicting when Trump would cave on his trade war with Mexico
On Friday, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) called President Donald Trump's bluff on Mexico tariffs.
Trump said he would impose tariffs by Monday, June 10th, but backed off on Friday. Waters did not seem surprised.
"Spineless GOP Senators grew a backbone this week & finally stood up to their Dictator Trump on something: Mexico tariffs, also known as a TAX INCREASE on American consumers. Bet your bottom dollar; Trump will back off by the weekend. Just another bluff!" she tweeted.