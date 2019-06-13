White House issues fast, fiery, defiant response to federal agency finding Kellyanne Conway should be fired
The White House wasted no time in issuing a fiery and defiant response to a federal government investigative agency’s finding that Kellyanne Conway should be fired for repeated violations of federal law, namely the Hatch Act.
In short: No.
Conway has repeatedly violated the Hatch Act and other federal ethics rules, yet has faced no punishment. Both the OSC and the Office of Government Ethics have, since 2017, called for Conway to be disciplined lest others feel they too can violate government rules and laws.
Recently, Conway even intentionally mocked the Hatch Act as she attacked former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president.
“Blah, blah blah. If you’re trying to silence me through the Hatch Act, it’s not going to work,” Conway told a reporter, as Mother Jones noted. “Let me know when the jail sentence starts.”
In its statement Thursday afternoon the White House attacked the OSC, calling its ruling on Conway “deeply flawed,” “unprecedented,” and “influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations.”
The White House also claimed the OSC’s call for Conway’s termination had “a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees,” and “violate” Conway’s “rights to free speech and due process.”
Legal and ethics experts disagree on the White House’s stance.
CNN
CNN reporter reveals GOP lawmaker’s stunned three-word response to Trump’s disastrous ABC interview
CNN reporter Phil Mattingly said on Thursday that a Republican member of the House of Representatives sent him a stunned text message on Wednesday night after watching President Donald Trump's disastrous ABC interview in which he said he would welcome help from foreign governments who offer dirt on his opponents.
During a discussion about the fallout of Trump saying he'd be happy to take information from foreign rivals ahead of the 2020 campaign, Mattingly claimed that many Republican lawmakers do not agree with the president's position, but are afraid to call him out publicly.
"After the interview broke... I got a text message from a Republican House member, which had three words: 'Why? Just why?'" he revealed. "As in, why even invite this and why bring this on and why say that everybody does it, because everybody does not do it. Everybody operates in opposition research but not from a foreign entity or foreign adversary."
The only reason Trump cares about foreign intel is to get ‘his son off the hook’: Counterintelligence expert
Counterintelligence expert and 20-year intelligence veteran Malcolm Nance agreed that it's open season on foreign governments meddling in the United States election.
The moment came after President Donald Trump said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that the FBI was “wrong” to claim that candidates should report it if a foreign entity offers them dirt on an opponent during an election. The president has tried to turn it around to say that he was talking about meeting with foreign officials.