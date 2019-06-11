White House reporter busts Trump: His Mexico deal ‘appears to be a blank piece of paper’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed to have proof that he had cut a deal with Mexico to stem migration into the United States.

Appearing before reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump pulled out a folded piece of paper and declared “that’s the agreement that everybody says I don’t have.”

“This is one page of a very long and very good agreement for both Mexico and the United States. Without the tariffs, we would have had nothing,” the president added.

But Brian Karem, the White House correspondent for Playboy, noted that Trump never unfolded the paper.