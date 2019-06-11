White House reporter busts Trump: His Mexico deal ‘appears to be a blank piece of paper’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed to have proof that he had cut a deal with Mexico to stem migration into the United States.
Appearing before reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Trump pulled out a folded piece of paper and declared “that’s the agreement that everybody says I don’t have.”
“This is one page of a very long and very good agreement for both Mexico and the United States. Without the tariffs, we would have had nothing,” the president added.
But Brian Karem, the White House correspondent for Playboy, noted that Trump never unfolded the paper.
POTUS holds up what appears to be a blank piece of paper claiming it contains the Mexican deal. Refuses to answer when I ask him to show us. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/m8sgJer9Uq
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Instead of bending to hacker ransom, Radiohead donates proceeds from stolen recordings to Extinction Rebellion
In a show of what campaigners called "unprecedented support" for the global climate action movement, British rock band Radiohead turned a ransom demand by hackers into an opportunity to support the growing Extinction Rebellion movement.
After an unnamed hacker stole 18 previously-unreleased recordings from files owned by lead singer Thom Yorke, the band announced that it would not pay the $150,000 the hacker was demanding for ransom.
Trump just delivered a rage-filled rant on the White House South Lawn — here are the 5 craziest moments
President Donald Trump went off on an angry rant on the White House South Lawn Tuesday that included attacks on his political rivals, as well as effusive praise for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
Over the course of 15 or so minutes, Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the news media, even as he had warm words for authoritarian leaders with well documented histories of human rights abuses on a mass scale.
Here are the five craziest moments from Trump's impromptu rant below.
1.) Trump pulls out a single piece of paper and claims it's his secret agreement with Mexico. Trump insisted that he had a secret, unreported deal with the Mexican government and to prove it, he pulled out a single piece of paper.
Mystery surrounds American deaths in Dominican Republic
US authorities are scrambling to get to the bottom of a rash of deaths of US tourists in the Dominican Republic, with the number of reported fatalities over the past year now rising to six.
Three people whose deaths have been confirmed all arrived on May 25 in San Pedro de Macoris, a seaside resort in the south of the Caribbean country, Dominican authorities said.
Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, booked a room with her husband at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville hotel. She lost consciousness on the day of her arrival after going out on the balcony. She could not be revived by her husband or hotel medical staff.