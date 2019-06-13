White House spokesman gets busted for lying about Trump’s disastrous ABC interview

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave an interview to ABC News in which he seemed to encourage foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.

“I think you might want to listen,” Trump said. “There isn’t anything wrong with listening.”

The president’s statements created an uproar, with critics claiming that he was facilitating foreign interference ahead of the 2020 elections.

On Thursday, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley added to the confusion. Asked by Fox News whether President Donald Trump agreed with current FBI director Christopher Wray’s assertion that campaigns should inform the FBI about attempted election meddling, Gidley brought up former FBI director James Comey.

“He was very clear that if he got information and it was nefarious in any way he would absolutely take it to the FBI,” Gidley said. But the Fox hosts pushed back.

“The president responded that the FBI director is wrong,” they noted.

“First of all, I think we’re talking about James Comey,” Gidley said. “And all know James Comey sure is wrong after being a convicted liar and leaker.”

MSNBC’s David Gura mocked the apparent lie on Twitter:

PRESIDENT TRUMP, to @GStephanopoulos:

The F.B.I. Director is wrong… HOGAN GIDLEY, earlier today:

First of all, I think we were talking about James Comey at the time…

They weren’t. pic.twitter.com/ndYNV94HyE — David Gura (@davidgura) June 13, 2019

Watch video below: