White House spokesman gets busted for lying about Trump’s disastrous ABC interview
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave an interview to ABC News in which he seemed to encourage foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.
“I think you might want to listen,” Trump said. “There isn’t anything wrong with listening.”
The president’s statements created an uproar, with critics claiming that he was facilitating foreign interference ahead of the 2020 elections.
On Thursday, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley added to the confusion. Asked by Fox News whether President Donald Trump agreed with current FBI director Christopher Wray’s assertion that campaigns should inform the FBI about attempted election meddling, Gidley brought up former FBI director James Comey.
“He was very clear that if he got information and it was nefarious in any way he would absolutely take it to the FBI,” Gidley said. But the Fox hosts pushed back.
“The president responded that the FBI director is wrong,” they noted.
“First of all, I think we’re talking about James Comey,” Gidley said. “And all know James Comey sure is wrong after being a convicted liar and leaker.”
MSNBC’s David Gura mocked the apparent lie on Twitter:
PRESIDENT TRUMP, to @GStephanopoulos:
The F.B.I. Director is wrong…
HOGAN GIDLEY, earlier today:
First of all, I think we were talking about James Comey at the time…ADVERTISEMENT
NARRATOR:
They weren’t. pic.twitter.com/ndYNV94HyE
— David Gura (@davidgura) June 13, 2019
Watch video below:
Breaking Banner
Kellyanne Conway snaps at reporter after he informs her she repeatedly broke the law
Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Thursday snapped at a reporter after he asked her for comment on the U.S. Office of Special Counsel's conclusion that she has repeatedly broken the law.
CNBC White House correspondent Eamon Javers reports that he asked Conway if she had any reaction to the report on her repeated violations of the Hatch Act that bars most executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.
2020 Election
Senior GOP lawmaker privately confides Trump is ‘impeachable’ if he gets foreign help with campaign: CNN analyst
During a panel discussion on Donald Trump's explosive admission that he would be open to foreign help in the next election, a CNN correspondent said that a senior Republican claimed the president was flirting with impeachment.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel related a conversation she had with the unidentified Republican.
"Just when they thought it was safe to come out, they're looking for a bigger desk to hide under," Gangel quipped. "But there is -- we are hearing things on background which means they're willing to talk to us, but they don't want to attach their names to it."
GOP leader’s attempt to pin Trump’s latest scandal on Democrats flops after reporter points out a simple fact
The leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives on Thursday tried to deflect from President Donald Trump's recent comments about foreign election meddling by attacking Democrats over a controversial intelligence document.
But it was quickly pointed out that the salacious dossier, which accused Donald Trump of having ties to Russia, was first turned over to the FBI by late Senator John McCain (R-AZ).
"Let me be clear. I don’t want to see any foreign government try to interfere in our elections. We should all stand united to ensure integrity in our elections," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said at a press conference, before going on a rant about the unverified intelligence document, which is known as the Steele dossier.