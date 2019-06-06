White House spokeswoman comes unglued on Fox News after ‘irrational’ Nancy Pelosi hints at ‘prison’ for Trump
White House spokesperson Mercedes Schlapp lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday after she reportedly said that President Donald Trump should end up in prison.
Politico first reported on Thursday that Pelosi had brought up “prison” for Trump during a meeting with her Democratic caucus.
“How shocking!” Schlapp told Fox News host Bill Hemmer. “Seriously, these Democrats are acting irrational, they’re radical and they’re out of touch. They are more focused on attacking this president, undermining this president than they are on solving the major problems that we’re seeing in the United States.”
“Democrats are saying, ‘Hey, we can do two things at one time,'” Hemmer explained. “What does this comment do to moving forward with anything of consequence?”
“I think it clearly shows the true colors of Speaker Pelosi and the Democratic Party,” Schlapp insisted. “They are focused and obsessed with investigation after investigation, despite the fact that the president and this administration has been transparent throughout this whole process.”
In fact, the president refused to testify for the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Since then, the White House has ordered current and former staff members to defy congressional subpoenas.
“If the Democrats continue down this road,” Schlapp opined, “there will be no time for them to focus on legislating.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
