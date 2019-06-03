‘Why does Ivanka have a maxi pad stuck to her head?’ and other hilarious quips about the Trumps’ UK visit

The citizens of London weren’t excited to see American President Donald Trump Monday. Crowds of protesters have unleashed on the city, but Trump is trying to pretend that everything is going well.

Monday evening, he joined the royal family for a white-tie state-dinner where Trump and the Queen made speeches about the “special relationship” between the two countries.

But it was observers on both sides of “the pond” that couldn’t help but mock the first family’s desperate attempt to avoid protocol mistakes like the ones Trump made during his previous trip.

You can see the amazing graphics, videos and quips the internet devised below:

Jane Austen’s later work really went to hell. https://t.co/bpfUaM4MRb — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 3, 2019

Footage from Buckingham Palace as Donald Trump meets with the Queen:#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/j6BtaoMU2Q — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 3, 2019

The new Omen movie looks lit pic.twitter.com/wfVMHPlGcb — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 3, 2019

little-known palace tradition where Prince Charles hides behind the guest and the Queen tries to find him. it's true. trust me. pic.twitter.com/E9DNJNomIK — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 3, 2019

Why does Ivanka Trump have a maxi pad stuck to her head?#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/In5cbY5FIC — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 3, 2019

Ivanka Trump goes to England to meet the Queen and learns in the most embarrassing way that you can't buy class. #CarnivalofResistance #TrumpsAnInternationalDisgrace #TrumpUKVisit #TrumpNotWelcome pic.twitter.com/i6azK79Rr7 — The Thane of Lochaber's Ghost (@andy_tweetz) June 3, 2019

'What's that ridiculous thing on the top of your head?'….says the guardsman #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/7wTgtUVJaJ — Harry Palmer (@harrypalmer285) June 3, 2019

Remarkably, there are fewer people along The Mall for #TrumpUKVisit than there would be on a day without anyone visiting. Tremendously unpopular here. pic.twitter.com/GaC79HhPcy — Ally Buckle (@ajb2323) June 3, 2019

OMG — whoever dressed Donald today needs to be thrown into one of the dungeons in the Tower of London. He looks like a Royal Schlump compared to how President Obama wore a tailcoat!#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/3fStAf8pR1 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 3, 2019

The trolling in London is vicious as Trump arrives pic.twitter.com/qJlFvYYDR4 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 3, 2019

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we've put up billboards across London to let you know what people in your own party REALLY think of you. People like @MarcoRubio #TrumpUKvisit pic.twitter.com/O4FDXu4GtB — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, falling asleep as Her Majesty The Queen delivers her State banquet speech…pic.twitter.com/EdXh15XMre — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) June 3, 2019

The Queen gave President Trump an *abridged* edition of Winston Churchill's Second World War in a tacky red-and-gold binding. Never let it be said that HM lacks a sense of occasion. — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 3, 2019

This is like the Queen giving me skinny jeans https://t.co/mHFrcDb6t6 — NastyHat (@Popehat) June 3, 2019

Had to laugh when I saw Trump walking with the queen. With his belly curving out of his white waistcoat, he looks like a well-fed, brainless aristocrat from the 19th century. Which is about what he is. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 3, 2019

The queen hosting dinner VS Trump hosting dinner#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/JUjfMMmdby — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) June 3, 2019

Trump was shown the pewter horse he’d given the Queen last year in his visit to Windsor. He was asked if he recognized it and he said “no”. PROTIP: The plaque affixed to the base literally says Trump gave it to her and when. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/CZpWBqMffd — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) June 3, 2019

Trump just thanked the queen for the weather. pic.twitter.com/XaJUeVyfEa — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) June 3, 2019

Can’t believe the Queen wore this for her meeting with the Trumps#TrumpInUK pic.twitter.com/t7c37pKV9s — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) June 3, 2019

Did Trump give the Queen a terrorist fist jab? Must investigate ⁦@FoxNews⁩ !!! pic.twitter.com/f8oWblOBvY — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 3, 2019

Honest to Goddess: I saw a man whispering between @realDonaldTrump and the Queen of England during the tour of the historical artifacts and immediately thought he must be the translator. https://t.co/8JQCCDGI1S — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2019

Queen standing up the EU and NATO in her toast to @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/rtKg8X4zjo — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) June 3, 2019

Here is Trump reading a fifth grader’s book report on the royal family to the queen. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/o6z2xxNk1z — Tory Shaheen (@TorySnyc) June 3, 2019

Donald Trump after he found out the Queen isn’t serving McDonald’s. #TrumpsAnInternationalDisgrace pic.twitter.com/pwx2iEApKX — Sean Toon (@NotMediumSean) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s docile corgis, always good judges of character, welcome Trump to Buckingham Palace. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/SMoJuZLewD — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) June 3, 2019

Jed Clampett wore it better pic.twitter.com/ZxyP2QFGuP — Steven Dupler (@stevendupler) June 3, 2019

This just in: Jimmy Hoffa's body discovered beneath Trump's tux shirt. pic.twitter.com/qrtXgnLPov — Tom Macklin (@TomMacklin1) June 3, 2019