Windmills and invisible planes: Bill Maher walks through all of the insane fake-facts Trump believes
On Monday’s edition of “Cuomo Prime Time,” CNN’s Chris Cuomo interviewed HBO comedian Bill Maher about his view of Trump’s pathological lying.
“The pushback … is that both sides are distorting the facts. Both sides are stretching what is real and true,” said Cuomo. “Do you accept that or do you see one side as the agitator?”
“Of course not,” said Maher. “Both sides do a version of spin. But one side plainly is leagues worse than the other and size matters.”
“You could do a whole book about Trump called ‘he thinks,'” Maher continued. “Just stuff he thinks that no one else thinks. I mean, he’s lately been having a feud with the wind. He talks about the wind a lot. He literally said it’s great that I’m president because if I wasn’t, America would be running on wind power and that would be very bad because the wind only blows sometimes. He literally thinks wind power is dependent on windmills like in Don Quixote days — he thinks that. He thinks — he says it all the time. The stealth fighter is literally invisible.”
“Do you think he’s playing what he sees as people’s ignorance or do you think it’s an echo of his own?”
“I think it’s his own. I think it’s a combination of both.” said Maher. “He’s had a lot of tutorials. Take something like climate, when he came into office, Ivanka talked to him. Leo DiCaprio came. He entertained Al Gore. But he still tweets about if it’s cold out in the winter, there’s your global warming.”
“He doesn’t get the difference between weather or climate, although one of his golf clubs asked for a sea wall because of the effects of it,” chimed in Cuomo.
“Okay, but you tell me. Is that someone that doesn’t understand it or he’s just trolling?” said Maher. “I think a lot of times he’s just owning the libs. That’s what Republicans do in this era, more than any policy. They want to make liberals cry.”
John Dean never imagined a scandal like this would ‘happen again’ when he turned on Nixon
On Monday, following his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee and the attempts by congressional Republicans to discredit him, former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean told CNN's Anderson Cooper some of the things that disturbed him most about the whole affair.
"You think [former special counsel Robert] Mueller believes Congress should move toward impeachment, or at least hold hearings on impeachment?" said Cooper.
"I think that's what he says in the document," said Dean. "In fact, I cited a part of the document, one of the footnotes, where he says the reason he didn't make a charging decision on obstruction of justice is he didn't want to preempt or in any way influence the constitutional duties of the Congress. So, I mean, you can't be much more direct. He doesn't have authority to refer, per se, but that's one of the points he made in the document."
Mueller report is ‘strikingly like Watergate’: Ex-Nixon counsel John Dean previews testimony
John Dean, who served as White House counsel under President Richard Nixon, previewed his upcoming congressional testimony on CNN Monday morning by outlining the similarities between actions described in special counsel Robert Mueller's report and Nixon's actions during the Watergate scandal.
In an interview with CNN's John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Dean explained why his testimony will be valuable to Americans who have so far not paid much attention to the contents of the Mueller report.
"I hope I can give them some context and show them how strikingly like Watergate what we're seeing now, and as reported in the Mueller report, is," Dean said. "So I've taken several examples from the Mueller report relating to obstruction of justice, which is their focus today, and looked at those and made the comparisons."