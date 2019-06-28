With a smile, Trump playfully tells Putin ‘don’t meddle in the election’
Much of Donald Trump’s time in office has been overshadowed by allegations Moscow helped get him elected, but when it came to confronting Vladimir Putin on the issue, the US president did it in a joke.
“Don’t meddle in the election, president, don’t meddle,” Trump said with a smile, wagging his finger playfully at the Russian leader as the pair held talks in Osaka on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20.
Putin said nothing, but grinned in response to the comment, which came only after a reporter shouted a question, asking whether Trump would warn his Russian counterpart about influencing the presidential vote next year.
The meeting was the first time the two leaders have held face-to-face talks since a controversial meeting last year in Helsinki.
Trump has been dogged throughout his presidency by allegations of suspicious ties to Russia.
A major probe led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller found there was an organised Russian campaign to influence the 2016 election won by Trump.
It found contacts between Russian operatives and Trump’s election campaign, but no evidence of a joint plot, and the US leader has characterised the findings as exonerating him.
Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Trump brushed aside questions from reporters about what they would discuss.
“What I say to him is none of your business,” he said at the White House.
But on Friday Trump said the pair would be discussing “trade… some disarmament, a little protectionism perhaps.”
“A lot of very positive things are going to come out of the relationship,” he predicted, to smiles from Putin.
“I cannot but agree with Mr. President,” the Russian leader said.
Fifty years on, Stonewall veteran recalls milestone for LGBT rights
Fifty years ago, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York sparked riots that fueled the modern LGBT movement. FRANCE 24's Jessica Le Masurier and Céline Bruneau spoke to a veteran of that fateful night.
Martin Boyce was 21 years old in June 1969. The night the riots began he was in Greenwich Village.He heard cries coming from the Stonewall Inn; the police had come to raid the bar frequented by the gay and trans community.
“I came along a paddy wagon here,” Boyce recalls. “At the end of the paddy wagon I noticed a brutal cop pushing a drag queen in to the paddy wagon but she was resisting and she was able to kick him in the shoulder. A very good shot. He went flying and he came back at her like a bull. He dragged her into the truck and you heard flesh, bone against thin metal and moans. And we started slowly walking towards him, stealthily. I could see the hairs on his neck rise. We just kept looking at him and focused on him. But he saw something in our eyes, something in our faces. He was unnerved, unmanned and he broke and ran for the bar door.”
2020 Election
Rich will keep getting richer, says Bernie Sanders — unless US leaders have guts to take on powerful corporations
"If we don't have the guts to take them on, we'll continue to have plans, we'll continue to have talk, and the rich will get richer, and everybody else will be struggling."
In a fiery closing speech at the 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Miami, Florida Thursday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders said compelling campaign rhetoric and detailed policy proposals will do nothing to alter America's deeply unequal status quo if U.S. leaders are not willing to take on Wall Street, the fossil fuel industry, and other powerful corporate forces standing in the way of progressive change.
2020 Election
Biden staff ‘freaking out’ — and frustrated that he didn’t take debate prep seriously: report
According to a series of tweets from New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, members of Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign staff were appalled Thursday night over how badly his debate performance played out.
On an evening where the highlight was the scolding Biden received from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Nuzzi tweeted that an source close to the campaign told her the vice president's staff was "freaking out."
"A source close to the Biden campaign tells me his staff is 'freaking out' about his poor performance tonight," she wrote, before adding, "The source said that internally, field staff says the campaign-organized debate watch parties in early voting states have been 'awkward' and that Biden isn’t playing well to those who attended."