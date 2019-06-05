Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman tells Fox News: Abortions should be banned for ‘incest or rape’ because ‘people are begging for babies’

Published

13 mins ago

on

Anti-abortion activist Mary Syron told Fox News that she is working to outlaw abortions in the cases of rape or incest because “there are people across this country who are begging for babies.”

During a report on the possibility that Mississippi’s final abortion clinic may have to stop performing services, Fox News spoke to Syron, who was protesting outside the Planned Parenthood facility.

“That baby didn’t ask to be implanted in its mother’s womb,” Syron said. “If it’s the case of incest or the case of a rape, there are people across this country who are begging for babies.”

Mississippi is set to be the only state without an abortion clinic if the governor goes through with plans to close down Planned Parenthood services.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Facebook

Woman tells Fox News: Abortions should be banned for ‘incest or rape’ because ‘people are begging for babies’

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Anti-abortion activist Mary Syron told Fox News that she is working to outlaw abortions in the cases of rape or incest because "there are people across this country who are begging for babies."

During a report on the possibility that Mississippi's final abortion clinic may have to stop performing services, Fox News spoke to Syron, who was protesting outside the Planned Parenthood facility.

"That baby didn't ask to be implanted in its mother's womb," Syron said. "If it's the case of incest or the case of a rape, there are people across this country who are begging for babies."

Mississippi is set to be the only state without an abortion clinic if the governor goes through with plans to close down Planned Parenthood services.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters cry bitter tears after seeing photo of black women graduating from West Point

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A photo featuring dozens of black women who graduated from West Point this year has enraged a group of Trump supporters who say it's part of a plot to eliminate white people.

In a thread over at /r/The_Donald, which is Reddit's most popular forum for Trump supporters, one user posted the photo of the recent West Point graduates along with a title that read, "Diversity just means 'less white people.'"

The women had been touted by both West Point and in media reports as part of the most diverse class in the military academy's history, which further angered /r/The_Donald's subscribers.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Disgusted truckers turn on Trump after their taxes skyrocket $8,000 while Wall Street gets lavished

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

MSNBC spoke to a group of trucker drivers this week who say that President Donald Trump hasn't kept his campaign promises.

After Trump recently called his economy "the best ever," MSNBC's Morgan Radford spoke with a group of truckers who disagreed. Several of the truckers were Trump voters who don't expect to vote for the president again.

"Do you feel like this administration is listening to you as truckers?" Radford asked.

"No, ma’am," one trucker replied.

"No, they’re not listening! Not at all!" another driver insisted.

The group also revealed that all of their taxes went up after Republicans cut taxes mostly for the wealthy.

Continue Reading
I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 