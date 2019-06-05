Woman tells Fox News: Abortions should be banned for ‘incest or rape’ because ‘people are begging for babies’
Anti-abortion activist Mary Syron told Fox News that she is working to outlaw abortions in the cases of rape or incest because “there are people across this country who are begging for babies.”
During a report on the possibility that Mississippi’s final abortion clinic may have to stop performing services, Fox News spoke to Syron, who was protesting outside the Planned Parenthood facility.
“That baby didn’t ask to be implanted in its mother’s womb,” Syron said. “If it’s the case of incest or the case of a rape, there are people across this country who are begging for babies.”
Mississippi is set to be the only state without an abortion clinic if the governor goes through with plans to close down Planned Parenthood services.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
