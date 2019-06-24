World faces ‘climate apartheid’: UN expert
The world faces “a climate apartheid” where the wealthy are better able to adjust to a hotter planet while the poor suffer the worst from climate change, a UN expert said Monday.
In a new report, the United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Philip Alston, warned that “climate change threatens to undo the last 50 years of progress… in poverty reduction.”
Alston’s report, which will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council next week, cited previous research that climate change could leave 140 million across the developing world homeless by 2050.
“Perversely, while people in poverty are responsible for just a fraction of global emissions, they will bear the brunt of climate change, and have the least capacity to protect themselves,” Alston said in a statement.
“We risk a ‘climate apartheid’ scenario where the wealthy pay to escape overheating, hunger and conflict while the rest of the world is left to suffer.”
The expert noted that despite global alarm bells ringing over the threat of climate change, the issue remains a “marginal concern” within the human rights community.
He specifically criticised the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for not devoting enough attention and resources to the issue.
“As a full-blown crisis that threatens the human rights of vast numbers of people bears down, the usual piecemeal, issue-by-issue human rights methodology is woefully insufficient,” he said.
All special rapporteurs are independent experts who do not speak for the UN but report their finding to the world body.
Commentary
Here are 8 ways conservative right-wingers convert people — to atheism
If the Catholic Bishops, their Evangelical Protestant allies, and other Right-wing fundamentalists had the sole objective of decimating religious belief, they couldn’t be doing a better job of it.
Testimonials at sites like ExChristian.net show that people leave religion for a number of reasons, many of which religious leaders have very little control over. Sometimes, for example, people take one too many science classes. Sometimes they find their faith shattered by the suffering in the world – either because of a devastating injury or loss in their own lives or because they experience the realities of another person’s pain in a new way. Sometimes a believer gets intrigued by archaeology or symbology or the study of religion itself. Sometimes a believer simply picks up a copy of the Bible or Koran and discovers faith-shaking contradictions or immoralities there.
Breaking Banner
Trump busted as a ‘complete idiot’ for threats against his own Fed chairman: ‘You would fail junior high economics’
President Donald Trump slammed his own Federal Reserve as an economic slowdown appears on the horizon.
The Federal Reserve could buy Trump some time by cutting interest rates ahead of the 2020 election, which could temporarily extend the historic 10-year economic expansion, and the president smacked Jerome Powell, the Fed chairman he chose in November 2017.
"Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing - raised rates far to fast (very low inflation, other parts of world slowing, lowering & easing) & did large scale tightening, $50 Billion/month, we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in U.S. history," Trump tweeted.
The civil rights activist so close to Martin Luther King Jr. she was thought of as his ‘other wife’
In a recent article published in Standpoint Magazine, Pulitzer Prize-winning Martin Luther King Jr. biographer David Garrow details new information about King he discovered in FBI documents. The most damaging is that King may have witnessed – and encouraged – a sexual assault at a Washington, D.C. hotel in January 1964.
Some historians have cautioned against taking too much stock of Garrow’s findings; the FBI, after all, has a well-known track record of trying to undermine the beloved civil rights leader.