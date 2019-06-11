Yet another Fox News personality accused of sexual misconduct: report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Tyrus, the former WWE wrestler who hosted Fox Nation’s “un-PC,” was dismissed after co-host Britt McHenry filed a sexual harassment complaint with Fox News management.

Tyrus had reportedly send McHenry multiple lewd, unwanted text messages — ironically, something that he himself had warned his viewers never to do on his show: “Something could go wrong … You could go from sending a message about lunch to sitting in HR.”

Born George Murdoch, Tyrus previously served as a bodyguard for Snoop Dogg and was a frequent guest on Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News show, where Gutfeld endearingly called him his “massive sidekick.”

The incident marks the latest in a series of sexual misconduct scandals at Fox News. The late chairman and CEO Roger Ailes was forced out of the network in 2016 over harassment allegations, followed the next year by primetime megastar Bill O’Reilly after it emerged that he had paid out millions of dollars in settlements to women for inappropriate behavior. Fox commentator Eric Bolling was also fired after his colleagues complained about lewd text messages.