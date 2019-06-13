‘You are as dumb and corrupt as dear daddy’: Trump Jr scorched for threatening pro-impeachment Republican

On Thursday, in the wake of a recent poll showing the House’s lone pro-impeachment Republican Justin Amash (R-MI) trailing in a primary, Donald Trump Jr. gleefully promoted it — and indicated that he would be going to Michigan to campaign against Amash himself:

See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season. https://t.co/dZzDU9240V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2019

Amash, a staunch libertarian first elected to his seat in the 2010 GOP wave, has been calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office since the release of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russia’s attempts to push the presidential election to him. This has sparked outrage from his colleagues, and led this week to his resignation from the House Freedom Caucus, which he helped found.

Shortly after Donald Jr. posted his intention to help defeat Amash, social media buried him in scorn and mockery:

Is Justin being investigated? He'll be just fine no matter what. You on the other hand – if you don't pay now, you will later when NY gets hold of you and someone finally shuts that mouth of yours for you. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) June 13, 2019

Do not speak about Michigan you don't know anything about us. Justin Amash is a truth teller and Michigander's like truth. When it comes time to debate the truth his district will re-elect him. — Robert (@rchapman2341) June 13, 2019

And we hear you are as dumb and corrupt as dear daddy — Gail Horvath #TruthPrevails 🚫Tyranny (@horvagai) June 13, 2019

Michigan is an open primary state, we will cross over in the primary to support the only Republican with a spine. We stand with Justin mainly because he can stand. — David Gordon (@gordon_dgordon) June 13, 2019

This is proof that the GOP is an illegitimate 1-family party. — Abolitionist Capital (@H1N1Capital) June 13, 2019

I wouldn't be promising any travel plans there, collusion boy — (((Lozoff))) (@zacklozoff) June 13, 2019

Ultimately, Amash himself responded to the threat: