‘You went deep’: MSNBC host praises GOPer for false claim ‘ISIS is sneaking people across the border’
One MSNBC host took his foot off the gas when a conservative commentator peddled a right-wing conspiracy theory Sunday.
MSNBC host Kendis Gibson is normally quick to fact-check inaccurate statements, but in the final moments of his Sunday show, Noelle Nikpour slipped in a strange accusation that ISIS terrorists are coming across the Mexican border with the United States.
“Wow, you went deep,” he said, during the segment where guests give their “good, bad and ugly news of the week.”
The story she was referring to a Fox News report that claims ISIS had a strategy to send westerners through the border so that they could attack the country.
“ISIS is sneaking people across the Mexican border with the hordes,” Nikpour incorrectly stated.
In fact, had she read the full story she would have learned that the plot was thwarted and no one ever actually went through the border.
“The plan came from someone from the New Jersey state of America. I was going to take the boat from Puerto Rico into Mexico. He was going to smuggle me in,” the ISIS cadre said according to Fox News.
Cable news hosts have been forced into a position that they either must trust their conservative guests will not promote false news or know more than the guest so they can do a fact-check in real time.
Watch the video of Nikpour getting it wrong below:
WATCH: Crane collapses in Dallas — slicing into building next to it
Severe weather in Texas caused a massive crane to collapse onto a building in Dallas, Texas Sunday, injuring at least two people.
Video footage shows the winds blowing debris off of the top of one building that was being constructed near another crane. No tornado warning was issued and none were reported in the area, but the winds were extremely powerful.
A woman told CNN on the phone that she put her child in the car and rushed to try and rescue. One woman who lived on the fourth floor was found on the second floor, she said.
One man expressed how lucky he was because it missed his apartment by just two units.
Bill Barr belongs to Lindsey Graham — and by proxy Donald Trump
According to an extensive New York Times report, Attorney General's allegiance belongs to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and because of their close relationship, President Donald Trump too.
Before Barr released special counsel Robert Mueller's extensive report on the Russia investigation, it was Graham's advice he sought. Over a steak dinner in a wood-paneled conference room, Barr and Graham shared their conspiracies about the officials who initially investigated Russia. They clearly abused their powers, the men thought.
US embassies worldwide defy Trump’s State Department by flying rainbow flags for Pride Month
U.S. embassies across the globe are flying rainbow flags in honor of Pride Month, despite the State Department’s refusal to grant permission for embassies to display their support of the LGBTQ community.
The State Department under President Donald Trump denied diplomats’ request to fly rainbow flags in June. That move is a reversal from President Barack Obama’s State Department, and also a reversal from last year when, as Time notes, “all requests to fly pride flags on embassy flagpoles were approved by the State Department.” According to the Washington Post, the policy changed when Mike Pompeo was confirmed as Secretary of State.