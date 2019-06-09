‘You went deep’: MSNBC host praises GOPer for false claim ‘ISIS is sneaking people across the border’

One MSNBC host took his foot off the gas when a conservative commentator peddled a right-wing conspiracy theory Sunday.

MSNBC host Kendis Gibson is normally quick to fact-check inaccurate statements, but in the final moments of his Sunday show, Noelle Nikpour slipped in a strange accusation that ISIS terrorists are coming across the Mexican border with the United States.

“Wow, you went deep,” he said, during the segment where guests give their “good, bad and ugly news of the week.”

The story she was referring to a Fox News report that claims ISIS had a strategy to send westerners through the border so that they could attack the country.

“ISIS is sneaking people across the Mexican border with the hordes,” Nikpour incorrectly stated.

In fact, had she read the full story she would have learned that the plot was thwarted and no one ever actually went through the border.

“The plan came from someone from the New Jersey state of America. I was going to take the boat from Puerto Rico into Mexico. He was going to smuggle me in,” the ISIS cadre said according to Fox News.

Cable news hosts have been forced into a position that they either must trust their conservative guests will not promote false news or know more than the guest so they can do a fact-check in real time.

Watch the video of Nikpour getting it wrong below: