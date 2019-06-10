‘You’re mentally unwell’: George Conway assails Trump in blistering Twitter thread
Anyone who follows George Conway on Twitter knows that the Republican attorney is among President Donald Trump’s most vehement critics on the right. While his wife, GOP activist and Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, is among the president’s staunchest defenders, GC has a totally different point of view — and in a blistering Twitter thread posted over the weekend, GC questioned Trump’s mental health and urged others to do the same.
When Trump tweeted that he had no choice but to “hit back” at the “corrupt media” and “fake news,” Conway responded, “You’re not ‘presidential’ at all, period. You’re mentally unwell. You engage in bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior, which prompts criticism of you, which triggers more bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior. You would have been fired from any other job by now.”
In his thread, the attorney also posted, “Do yourself and the country a favor. Resign and seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need.” And GC went on to point readers in the direction of some anti-Trump books, including Bandy Lee’s “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President” and Dr. Justin A. Frank’s “Trump on the Couch: Inside the Mind of the President” — both of which examine Trump’s mental state.
You’re not “presidential” at all, period. You’re mentally unwell. You engage in bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior, which prompts criticism of you, which triggers more bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior. You would have been fired from any other job by now. https://t.co/jZ1n21qptp
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019
GC asserted that if “even a fraction of the points made” in the books are “valid,” Trump “shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House.”
GC posed a question: what would happen if the CEO of a “major publicly-held company” conducted himself like Trump? Conway concluded, “At a minimum, the board of directors would demand that the CEO undergo rigorous psychological examination. But they’d probably just get a new CEO.”
Do yourself and the country a favor. Resign and seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019
In other tweets over the weekend, GC spoke out against Trump’s “myriad psychiatric problems” as well “the media’s and the nation’s utter failure to confront the fact that we have a psychologically unwell and unfit president.”
What’s astonishing is the media’s and the nation’s utter failure to confront the fact that we have a psychologically unwell and unfit president. https://t.co/kC6V7QCIwD
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2019
